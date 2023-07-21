Depp V Heard, Documentary Series About Johnny Depp-Amber Heard Trial, Gets Release Date

April of 2022 was synonymous with extensive coverage of what can best be described as one of the most publicised trials in contemporary times. Johnny Depp and Amber Heard went head to head in a defamation trial filed by the former. The judgement largely tipped in favour of the Willy Wonka actor. Streaming giant Netflix has now announced the release date of an extensive documentary about the trial.

3 things you need to know

Johnny Depp and Amber Heard were married for 15 months between 2015 to 2017.

The actress filing for divorce in May of 2016.

Heard has previously accused Depp of sexual violence with later accounts of their relationship painting an overall abusive picture from the perspective of the actress.

Depp versus Heard trial gets a docuseries



Netflix recently announced that the Johnny Depp versus Amber Heard trial would be covered in a three-part docuseries. It set to premiere the same on the streaming platform on August 16. Titled Depp v. Heard, the limited series is helmed by Emma Cooper and attempts to present a neutral take on the infamous trial. The documentary will incorporate more than 200 hours of trial coverage in revisiting the case.

(Netflix shares first look of Depp v. Heard | Image: Netflix Tudum)



The documentary also promises to take into account how heavily the court of public opinion weighed in on the final verdict. An official announcement from Netflix Tudum reads, "Ultimately, Depp v. Heard interrogates the role social media played in the trial, raising provocative, uncomfortable questions about how the conversations happening outside the courtroom may have influenced the outcome."

An overview of the controversial trial



The defamation case stemmed from a 2018 op-ed piece penned by the actress in The Washington Post, back in 2018. In it, Heard claimed to be a victim of sexual abuse and violence. These statements impacted Depp's career and public image, a claim made by his legal counsel to justify the $50 million claim. Heard countersued him for $100 million. The final verdict came largely in favour of Depp.