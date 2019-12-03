Hotel Mumbai Box Office Collection: The Dev Patel Starrer Earns Rs 5 Crore

An Anthony Maras film, Hotel Mumbai released on November 30, 2019. The film starred Anupam Kher, Dev Patel, Jason Isaacs, Armie Hammer, and Nazanin Boniadi. Hotel Mumbai has received well by the audiences and movie critics, but it has not made numbers at the box office. The recently released film has managed to churn out ₹ 5 crores in four days of its release.

According to reports, Hotel Mumbai has received ₹ 1.08 crore on its first day on Friday and ₹ 1.70 crores on Saturday. Its total collection on Sunday rose to ₹ 2.03 crore and ₹ 1 crore approximately on Monday. Overseas, Hotel Mumbai has managed to churn out $ 2.11 crores USD and $ 31.5 million AUD.

The film Hotel Mumbai is based on the terror attacks in the heart of Mumbai, India on November 26. The members of Lashkar-e-Taiba strike the Taj Mahal Palace Hotel in a series of coordinated attacks throughout the city. Amid the gunfire and chaos, a brave chef and kitchen worker decide to risk their own lives to try and protect the guests at the hotel. As the militants continue their attack on the hotel, a distressed couple must do whatever they can to protect their newborn baby. During this incident that took place around 150 people had died and over 300 people were injured.

The film is presented by Zee Studios and Purpose Entertainment. The film Hotel Mumbai is being screened in Hindi, English, Tamil, and Telugu and is airing in limited theatres. In the film, Dev Patel portrays the role of a Taj Mahal Palace staff member. While Anupam Kher plays the role of Chef Hemant Oberoi, who was the head chef at the Taj Mahal Palace and Towers when the attack took place. Trade Analyst and movie critic Taran Adarsh has posted the box office collection on his twitter handle.

#HotelMumbai registers 39.81% decline on Day 4 [vis-à-vis Day 1], which is a pretty good hold... Fri 1.08 cr, Sat 1.70 cr, Sun 2.03 cr, Mon 65 lakhs. Total: ₹ 5.46 cr. #India biz. All versions. — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) December 3, 2019

