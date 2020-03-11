'Devi' Gets 10 Million Views, Kajol Expresses Gratitude With Heartfelt Post

Popular Bollywood actor Kajol, who recently made her digital debut with short film Devi, shared a behind the scene picture from the sets of the short film on her social media. In the social media post, Kajol expressed her gratitude for the love and appreciation that came her way for Devi. In the social media post shared on March 10, Kajol revealed that the short film had crossed 10 million views on Youtube.

Check out Kajol's BTS picture from the sets of Devi:

Besides Kajol, actors like Shruti Haasan, Neena Kulkarni, Mukta Barve, and Neha Dhupia too shared their enthusiasm after Devi hit 10 million views on Youtube. Expressing their excitement, the actors shared BTS pictures from the sets of Devi. Check their social media posts here:

Devi premiered on March 2, 2020, talked about the alarming number of rape and sexual assault cases in the current milieu. Set in an imaginative world, nine women reunite to discuss the horrors they went through in their lives. Devi directed by Priyanka Banerjee managed to win the hearts of the audiences with its heart-wrenching tale, especially the climax.

Here is the trailer of short film- Devi

Meanwhile, Kajol will next be seen in Renuka Shahane's Tribhanga. The movie starring Kajol, Mithila Palkar, and Tanvi Azmi in the lead, is reported to release on Netflix soon. The forthcoming film will mark the directorial debut of popular actor Renuka Shahane, who has featured in some of the biggest hits of the 90s.

