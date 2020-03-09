Cast Of 'Devi': The Nine Women Who Touched Hearts Of The Audience With Their Stories

Kajol's latest short film, Devi, released just a few days ago on March 02, 2020. The suspense drama short film was written and directed by debutant filmmaker Priyanka Banerjee. Devi was co-produced by Niranjan Iyengar and Ryan Ivan Stephen and told the story of nine different women from different social classes, who bonded with each other after discussing their individual tales of abuse and violence.

Alongside Kajol, the film also starred a number of acclaimed female actors. Here is a quick look at the main cast of Devi.

'Devi' short film main cast

Also Read | Lakhs of devotees take part in 'Pongala' festival amid coronavirus scare

Kajol

Kajol is definitely one of the most popular members of the Devi cast. She is well known for her brilliant acting and her strong screen presence. She plays the role of Jyoti in the film, who acts as the de facto leader of the nine women in the house.

Shruti Haasan

Shruti Haasan is another renowned actor who is well-loved in the South Indian Film Industry. She plays the role of a modern alcoholic girl in the film. She is most known for starring in massively popular Telugu films such as Gabbar Singh and Race Gurram.

Neha Dhupia

Neha Dhupia is another actor who has featured in several Hindi, Punjabi, Telugu and Malayalam films. She even won the Femina Miss India pageant in 2002. She plays the role of a working-class woman in Devi.

Also Read | Recent developments surrounding the South China Sea

Mukta Barve

Mukta Barve plays the role of a Muslim woman in Devi. Mukta is also one of the most popular Marathi actors who has won seven Maharashtra State Film Awards over the course of her career. She is also a prolific theatre actor who has acted in numerous acclaimed plays.

Neena Kulkarni

Neena Kulkarni is another acclaimed Marathi actor. She is also a popular writer and author. Neena plays the role of Maushi in Devi, an elderly woman who often plays cards with two other women of her age.

Also Read | Janhvi Kapoor and Khushi's throwback pic unveiling Sridevi's wax statue is gold

Shivani Raghuvanshi

Shivani Raghuvanshi is a TV actor who is most known for playing the role of Jaspreet in the show, Made in Heaven. She made her debut in Bollywood in the film Titli, which was highly praised by critics and audiences. Shivani plays the role of a medical student in Devi.

Yashaswini Dayama

Yashaswini Dayama is an up and coming actor who is well known for acting as Jackie, who was Alia Bhatt's best friend in Dear Zindagi. She also played a prominent role in acclaimed web series Delhi Crime. Yashaswini Dayama plays the role of a mute girl in Devi.

Sandhya Mhatre

Sandhya Mhatre is an actor who is most known for working in Kagdi Killa and Kamla. She plays the role of an elderly woman, named Baby, in Devi. Baby also happens to be one of the close friends of Neena Kulkarni's character, Maushi.

Rama Joshi

Rama Joshi is a popular actor who often plays prominent supporting roles in films. She recently starred in the Marathi language thriller film Vicky Velingkar. She plays the role of Laxmi in Devi, who is another elderly woman who loves to play cards with her friends.

Also Read | Vijay Deverakonda-Ananya Panday are all smiles as they get clicked with 'Fighter' crew

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.