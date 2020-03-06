Kajol And Bobby Deol Starrer 'Gupt: The Hidden Truth's' Best Moments And Songs

It has been over a decade since Kajol and Bobby Deol starrer Gupt: The Hidden Truth hit the silver screen. The film released back in July 1997 and turned out to be both a critical and commercial success. Besides this, Kajol's performance in the film was appreciated with by various accolades and appreciation from fans. The film's highlight was evidently its climax which had reportedly left audiences stunned when the film had initially released. Check out some of the best songs and moments from the Kajol, Bobby Deol and Manisha Koirala starrer film Gupt: The Hidden Truth.

'Duniya Haseeno Ka Mela' and other best songs

Gupt: The Hidden Truth reportedly had a superhit soundtrack which was loved a lot by fans. The film consists of a number of foot-tapping and melodious soundtrack out of which two songs stood out the most. Duniya Haseeno Ka Mela, which was picturised on Bobby Deol. The music video for Duniya Haseeno Ka Mela is still reportedly loved by fans as it stands on 8.2 million views. Besides this, The Mere Sanam song picturised on Bobby Deol and Kajol.

The villain reveal

One of the biggest reveals in the film after a thrilling and suspenseful ride is the Kajol's character Isha was the ultimate villain. This reveal had reportedly taken the audience by surprise. As Kajol had not played a negative role before this, it was refreshing for many Kajol fans to see her in this avatar.

Gupt: The Hidden Truth's story summary

Gupt: The Hidden Truth is a thriller film directed by Rajiv Rai. The film revolved around a love triangle which takes a very dark turn. Bobby Deol is showcased as the stepson of a renowned politician Jaisingh Sinha. Kajol plays the love interest of Bobby Deol's character and the two wish to marry each other. But, as Sahil (Bobby Deol) confesses his love for Isha (Kajol), his stepfather does not take it into account and announces his marriage with Sheetal played by Manisha Koirala.

Disappointed with his stepfather's decision, Bobby Deol tries to attack him but is stopped by his mother. The very next day, the stepfather's dead body is discovered, putting Sahil to prison. The rest of the plot revolves around who killed the stepfather which is in the end revealed to be Kajol's character isha.

