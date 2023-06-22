Dheeraj Dhoopar Set To Make OTT Debut With Tatlubaaz Opposite Divya Agarwal, Nargis Fakhri

Popular for his notable performances in popular television shows like Sasural Simar Ka and Kundali Bhagya, Dheeraj Dhoopar has established himself as a prominent figure in the world of Indian daily soaps. Starting his journey as a model, he has graced the screens in over 100 commercials. Presently, Dheeraj is eagerly preparing for his upcoming release in the world of OTT platforms, showcasing his versatility as an actor.

3 things you need to know

Dheeraj Dhoopar made his TV debut with the show Maat Pitaah Ke Charnon Mein Swarg.

He was recently seen in the show titled Sherdil Shergill.

The actor will be making his OTT debut.

Dheeraj Dhoopar to mark his OTT debut opposite Divya Agarwal, Nargis Fakhri

Dheeraj Dhoopar, a well-known face in the realm of television, is all set to venture into the world of OTT platforms with his upcoming debut. He will be sharing the screen with actresses Divya Agarwal and Nargis Fakhri in the web-series titled Tatlubaaz. The announcement was made by renowned trade analyst Taran Adarsh, who took to Twitter to share the exciting update. Additionally, he disclosed that Dheeraj will be portraying the lead role in the show, adding further intrigue to the project.

(Dheeraj Dhoopar, Nargis Fakhri, Zeishan, Divya Agarwal to star in Tatlubaaz. | Image: Taran Adarsh/Twitter)

Not just them, but Bloody Daddy actor Zeishan Quadri will also play an important role in this OTT series. Zeishan rose to fame for for playing the role of Definite in Gangs of Wasseypur. Nevertheless, this show will be helmed by Vibhu Kashyap who has been associated with projects like Main Hoon Na and Asur.

What are the Tatlubaaz stars up to?

Just a few months ago, Dheeraj Dhoopar and his wife Vinny Arora joyfully welcomed their baby boy into the world, marking a significant milestone in their lives. In addition to this personal joy, Dheeraj was recently seen starring alongside Aamna Sharif in a romantic song titled Aabaad, adding another feather to his cap.

Meanwhile, Nargis Fakhri was last seen in the music video Fayaah Fayaah alongside Guru Randhawa, captivating audiences with her presence and charm. On the other hand, Divya Agarwal, who has made a name for herself in the realm of music videos, made her OTT debut with the series Ragini MMS: Returns 2.