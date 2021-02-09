Diane Sawyer Under Fire For 2003 Interview That Left Britney Spears In Tears

The documentary about Britney Spears, Framing Britney Spears has stirred a storm on social media among the fans of the pop star. The documentary shows how people close to her reassess her phenomenal career and brutal downfall. The show has brought to light how several celebrities including Diane Sawyer owe Spears an apology and how they led to her downfall.

Diane Sawyer Britney Spears interview gets immense criticism

Framing Britney is a documentary by the New York Times which has shed light on how unfair Primetime interviewer Diane Sawyer was to Britney Spears. Apparently, in 2003 Spears had appeared for an interview with Diane after her breakup with Timberlake in 2002. She had not just placed all the blame for the couple’s break up on Britney but had also asked her uncomfortable questions about her private life on national television.

Here are some quotes from the interview and why Diane Sawyer owes a sincere apology to Britney Spears

As shown in the documentary, Sawyer asks Britney in an old interview about her break up, “You did something that caused him (Justin Timberlake) so much pain, so much suffering. What did you do?”

A person close to Britney, Kevin Tancharoen, states in the documentary that the questions were framed in a way to tar Spears’ image. They were asked in a tone so as to paint an image that Britney alone was responsible for her breakup and not him.

Not only this, a report in Glamour.com suggests that in the interview, Sawyer went on to ask Britney, “But you said, ‘I’ve only slept with one person in my whole life, two years into my relationship with Justin.' And yet he's left the impression that you weren't faithful, that you betrayed the relationship.” Reportedly, Sawyer further asked Britney, “If you were talking to your little sister [Jamie Lynn Spears] now, and the girl who said she was gonna stay a virgin until she got married. Do you still think there's something to be said for that?” Sawyer also shamed Britney for her semi-nude photoshoots for magazine covers and had pulled out pictures asking Britney, “What happened to your clothes?”

Netizens demand Diane to apologise to Spears

There’s lots to discuss in this Britney Spears doc, but feels like much more time needs to be devoted to the part where a politician’s wife says Britney should be SHOT for the way she dresses and respected journalist Diane Sawyer is like “well, she’s a concerned mother” 😐 — Angela Spera (@speradactyl) February 7, 2021

Diane Sawyer owes Britney Spears a sincere apology. #FramingBritneySpears — Kate (@k_shiver) February 7, 2021

Obviously disgusted by Justin after watching Framing Britney Spears but when is Diane Sawyer going to apologize for that interview? — Mercedes/Sadie Williams (@Mersadieshw) February 8, 2021

Watched the Britney Spears doc last night. Legal questions aside, it’s eye-opening. The documented societal treatment of this talented young woman was sick. Lots of people should come out and say what they regret.



Looking at you, Justin Timberlake, Jay Leno, and Diane Sawyer. — Robert J. DeNault (@robertjdenault) February 7, 2021

Watching the Diane Sawyer interview with Britney Spears... wtf how did she get away with being so rude?! — Heaves (@MissHeaves) February 6, 2021

About Framing Britney Spears

The documentary is a collaboration between New York Times journalists Jason Stallman, Sam Dolnick, and Stephanie Preiss along with Left/Right’s Ken Druckerman, Banks Tarver, and Mary Robertson. The documentary goes into Britney Spear's career, her conservatorship, and the subsequent #FreeBritney moment that gained immense traction on many social media platforms. The Britney Spears documentary tells about Spears's conservatorship, which started in 2008 by her father Jamie Spears.

What it means is, her father essentially is in charge of every aspect of her life. From her finances to her accommodations to her allowance to her time with her kids, he controls it all. He is co-conservator for Britney along with a financial company called Bessmer Trust.



