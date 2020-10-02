Did Chris Watts Fail Polygraph Test? Find Out What Happened To Him

Netflix released the documentary American Murder: The Family Next Door on September 30. The documentary revolves around a triple murder case of the Colorado-based Watts Family. The news had ricocheted horror among the American people. The victim of the gruesome murder was three Watts, family members. Shanann Watts (34) and her two daughters Bella (4) and Celeste (3) were killed by Shanann’s husband Chris Watts. When the cops investigated further into the matter shocking details were revealed about Chris Watts, Shanann’s husband. Find out, “Did Chris Watts fail the Polygraph Test?”

Source: Shanann Watts (Facebook)

Did Chris Watts fail Polygraph Test?

The Netflix film begins with Chris Watts arriving at home after police officers reached at his residence upon receiving a distress call. It is later revealed that the calls were made by Shanann’s friend and colleague Nickole Utoft Atkinson. The cops conducted a welfare check and began in Chris and Shanann’s Colorado home and began investigating the disappearances of Shanann and her daughters which had reportedly occurred on August 13.

On day three the Colorado Bureau of Investigation (CBI) got involved in the case and Chris was brought it for interrogation. Viewers saw that Chris had been denying his involvement in the case since day one. However, the gut-wrenching shocking was exposed through a polygraph test.

Source: Shanann Watts (Facebook)

What happened in the polygraph test?

The Netflix series features real footage of the polygraph test. But it is presented in a way that keeps viewers hanging. However, it does become clear as the documentary dives deeper into the case that Chris did in fact fail the polygraph test. After being held under polygraph for 3 to 4 hours, he confessed to murdering his wife, daughters and his unborn son.

While explaining the polygraph test CBI agent Tammy Lee stated that, officials consider a person to deceptive if their answers rank at a negative four or below. Chris Watts scored a negative 18. In spite of his shockingly low score Chris maintained his innocence, and finally confessed when he was joined by his father in the confession room.

Chris Watts Sentenced

Where is Chris Watts now?

Chris revealed that he had buried his wife in a remote part of Colorado. He also confessed to smothering his daughters with a blanket and then dropping their dead bodies in an oil tank. He pleaded guilty to multiple counts of first-degree murder, unlawful termination of his wife’s pregnancy and three charges of tampering with a deceased body.

The part of the plea deal was that the prosecutors will remove the death penalty from his sentencing. He has finally been sentenced to five life sentences. He is currently imprisoned in the Dodge Correctional Institution of Wisconsin.

Image Source: Shanann Watts (Facebook)

