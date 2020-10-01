What Did Chris Watts Do To His Family? Know Truth Behind 'American Murder' On Netflix

Netflix recently released the documentary American Murder. The documentary came out on September 30 and revolves around a triple murder case that had shocked not only America but the entire world in 2018. Shanann Watts was a pregnant mother of two. She shared her life on social media quite openly.

Along with photos and videos of herself and her family, Shanann also shared the truth about her relationship with her husband and documented all the ups and downs they went through. However, Shanann unexpectedly disappeared on August 13, 2018, and so did her two young daughters. The man of the household, Chris Watts, was taken into custody for interrogation. Read on to find out, “Did Chris Watts kill his family?"

Did Chris Watts kill his family?

American Murder on Netflix is an hour-and-a-half deep dive into the life of the Watts family. The Netflix documentary discusses the marital issues Shanann had been having with her husband Chris. A few text messages between Shanann and a friend revealed that the pair had been celibate for some time, which had frustrated Shanann deeply.

In the text messages, Shanann also revealed that her husband Chris Watts would remain absent from home quite often. Before her sad demise, Shanann had spent around a month away from him to visit her family across the country. The case surfaced when cops received a distress call from Shanann’s friend on August 14, 2018.

Shanann’s friend revealed that she had not been answering her calls and messages since they last met, and neither was Chris. When the cops arrived at Shanann’s house, they found Chris alone. The cops searched the house to find clues about Shanann’s disappearance. Chris was then taken to the police station as he became the prime suspect in Shanann and her kids' disappearance.

When the investigation began, some disturbing facts were revealed. According to a statement given by Chris Watts, on the night of Shanann’s death, the couple had had a deep and emotional conversation about the fate of their relationship. Watts apparently told Shanann that he didn't love her anymore. It was also revealed that Chris had been having an affair while his wife was pregnant.

The investigation further revealed that Shanann and her two young daughters had not disappeared. Instead, they were killed. Chris had killed Shanann by strangulation. But he didn't stop there. He carried Shanann's body, along with his two, living extremely young daughters to an oil field where he had been working. Chris then suffocated his two little girls. After their deaths, he hid their bodies in the oil tanks, while Shanann was buried in a shallow grave.

How does American Murder on Netflix portray gruesome details of the case?

American Murder on Netflix has revealed all of the gruesome details about the crime with the help of real pictures and videos. Many behind-the-scenes moments of Watts' relationship have been shown in the documentary. Chris’ time with his mistress has also been documented via photo and video.

Promo Image Source: Shanann Watts (Facebook)

