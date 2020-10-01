What Happened To Shanann Watts? All About Victim From Netflix's New Documentary

Netflix released the documentary American Murder on September 30. The documentary revolves around a triple murder case that had shocked not only America but the entire world in 2018. The victim, Shanann Watts, was a pregnant mother who had a seemingly perfect life.

She was one of the people who shared their life on social media quite openly. Along with photos and videos of herself and her family, Shanann also shared the truth about her relationship with her husband and documented all the ups and downs they went through. Hence, Shanann’s unexpected and tragic death shocked the world. Two years after the case surfaced, Netflix has created the documentary American Murder: The Family Next Door. Read on to find out, “What happened to Shanann Watts?”

What happened to Shanann Watts?

American Murder on Netflix came out on Wednesday and is an hour-and-a-half deep dive into the life of the Watts family. Their tragic story ends with, pregnant Shanann and her two young daughters, Bella (4) and Celeste (3) dead. The Netflix documentary discusses the marital issues Shanann had been having. A few text messages between Shanann and a friend revealed that the pair had been celibate for some time, which frustrated Shanann.

In the text messages, Shanann also revealed that her husband Chris Watts would remain absent from home quite often. Before her sad demise, Shanann had spent around a month away from him to visit her family across the country. The cops received a distress call from Shanann’s friend on August 14, 2018.

The friend revealed that Shanann had not been answering her calls and messages since they last met. The friend further stated that no one in the Watts family was responding to her messages. When the cops arrived at Shanann’s house, they found Chris alone.

After the house was searched, Chris was taken to the police station and when the investigation began some disturbing facts were revealed. According to a statement given by Chris Watts, on the night of Shanann’s death, the couple had had a deep and emotional conversation about the fate of their relationship. Watts apparently told Shanann that he didn't love her anymore. However, it was still unclear what led to the pregnant woman and her children's death. When the authorities dug deeper into the family life of Shanann and Chris, it was revealed that Chris had been having an affair.

Did Chris Watts kill his wife Shanann Watts?

Yes, the culprit behind the gruesome murder was Chris Watts. According to the American Murder on Netflix, Chris had killed Shanann by strangulation. But he didn't stop there. He carried Shanann's body, along with his two, living children, to an oil field where he had been working. Chris then suffocated his two little girls. After their deaths, he hid their bodies in the oil tanks, while Shanann was buried in a shallow grave.

American Murder on Netflix has revealed all of the gruesome details about the crime. Many behind-the-scenes moments of Watts' relationship have been shown in the documentary. Chris’ time with his mistress has also been documented via photo and video.

Promo Image Source: Shanann Watts (Facebook page)

