Did 'The Simpsons' Predict The Tragic Beirut Explosion Before It Happened?

After the horrific explosion at Beirut, Lebanon, several social media users have been claiming that American sitcom, The Simpsons had predicted the explosion. Over the years, the long-running cartoon show has become widely popular for predicting several events way before they take place. From the teams in NFL Super Bowl in 2014 to Donald Trump's presidency in the United States, there have been several conspiracy theories about the predictions made by the Springfield family in the sitcom. Now, social media is convinced that The Simpsons has done it yet again by apparently predicting the horrifying explosion in Beirut, Lebanon on August 4, 2020.

Twitterati claim The Simpsons predicted Beirut explosion

The claim that the American sitcom predicted the Beirut explosion stems from a video showcasing Homer Simpson lighting a firework which leads to an explosion, quite similar to that witnessed in Beirut. Soon, the video clip started making rounds online, it has taken Twitterati by shock with plenty of them convinced that the tragic incident in Lebanon was predicted by Matt Groening's show

One version of the video has been viewed over a couple of thousand times on Twitter and has left everyone shook. A user shared the video and wrote, "simpson’s has predicted lebanon’s explode? funny how people think the simpsons predicted all events in the world. but who knows they probably planned everything so it looks like a prediction. just me? aight (sic)" while another wrote, "I don't know if this is a prediction but it seems we need to take these guys serious. The Beirut explosion something close to the Simpsons."

Check out the tweets below:

simpson’s has predicted lebanon’s explode?

funny how people think the simpsons predicted all events in the world. but who knows they probably planned everything so it looks like a prediction.



just me? aight

I don't know if this is a prediction but it seems we need to take these guys serious.



The Beirut explosion something close to the Simpsons.



However, the video which has been surfacing online of the supposed Lebanon prediction is actually not a true prediction at all. Instead, two video clips from the show have been edited together from two different episodes of The Simpsons altogether. While the scene wherein Homer is seen buying and then lighting the firecracker is from Season 7, Episode 25, the mushroom cloud explosion's scene was a part of Season 16 Episode 1, wherein Homer causes the Springfield Nuclear plant's explosion.

Check out the original video clip from 'The Simpsons' below:

