The Simpsons Actor Harry Shearer On New Rule That Prevents White Actors From Playing POC

The recent Black Lives Matter protests in the United States has reignited the discussion about representation in the film industry. Diversity has always been a problem in Hollywood, and in the animation industry, hiring white voice actors to play people of colour was the norm for several decades. However, several animated shows, including The Simpsons, have now decided to stop using white actors to play people of colour (POC). Recently, Harry Shearer, a voice actor from The Simpsons, spoke out against this new mandate in the animation industry.

For the longest time, Harry Shearer was the voice for Mr Burns, Ned Flanders, and Dr Hibbert on The Simpsons. However, the makers of The Simpsons have now decided to work on their diversity issue and have stopped all white actors from playing people of colour on their show. After this new mandate, Harry Shearer will no longer be voicing the role of Dr Hibbert, who is a black man.

Speaking to Times Radio, Harry Shearer revealed that he was against this new mandate in Hollywood, as he felt like people should be able to act in roles that they have never experienced. Harry Shearer stated that he had a very simple belief about acting. He claimed that an actor's job was to play someone who they are not. He added that being someone else was the very essence of acting as a job.

Further explaining his point, Harry Shearer stated that he had nothing in common with most of his characters, but that did not affect his acting skills in any way. He added that he could still play the role of Mr Burns well, even though he had nothing in common with the antagonist character.

This is not the first time that The Simpsons has been called out for its lack of diversity and representation. For several years, actor Hank Azaria voiced the role of an Indian-American man named Apu Nahasapeemapetilon. Many people criticised Azaria and The Simpsons for sharing harmful Indian stereotypes through Apu's depiction. Hank Azaria finally quit the role of Apu in January of 2020, after several people called out The Simpsons for its diversity problem.

