Did The Simpsons Predict Kobe Bryant's Crash? Simpsons Coronavirus Episode Goes Viral

Satirical American sitcom, The Simpsons, has widely been hailed for its bizarre predictions. From predicting that Donald Trump would be elected as the President of the United States to predicting Lady Gaga's Super Bowl halftime show, The Simpsons has made numerous predictions over the years, with several of them turning to be frighteningly true. According to theorists, the latest additions to The Simpsons predictions are the death of NBA legend Kobe Bryant and the ongoing coronavirus pandemic. 'Simpsons predict Kobe Bryant helicopter crash episode' has since gone viral on social media with a host of users asking, 'Did Simpsons predict Kobe Bryant death?'

Simpsons predict Kobe Bryant helicopter crash episode: Simpsons predictions

The episode under scrutiny is "Marge in Chains" from season four of the show which aired back in 1993 (May 6, 1993) - almost 27 years before Bryant's death. The episode features a scene where a helicopter can be seen flying over the town with the words "going around and around" repeated multiple times. According to conspiracy theorists, the phrase in tandem with the helicopter scene is a reference to Kobe Bryant's helicopter circling in the foggy weather before ultimately crashing. The crash - which killed Kobe along with his daughter Gianna and seven others - occurred on January 26, 2020, at the hills near Calabasas, California.

If this is not one of the more convincing Simpsons predictions, Kobe Bryant's death was also predicted on another animated sitcom, "Legends of Chamberlain Heights." The episode 'End of Days' aired in November 2016 and highlights a chain of events eerily similar to Kobe Bryant's death. The scene shows Kobe's helicopter crashing with the Lakers legend stuck in the burning chopper, which later explodes, killing the basketball legend.

RIP Kobe and Gigi Bryant and everyone else who died in the helicopter crash today — Legends (@LegendsofCH) January 26, 2020

Simpsons predict Kobe Bryant helicopter crash episode: Simpsons coronavirus episode

Coming back to The Simpsons, the earlier discussed Marge in Chains episode revolved around the plot of an "Osaka Flu" which wreaked havoc in the fictional town of Springfield. The flu which originated from Japan spread like wildfire in the town after residents order juicers from the country. Over 300 cases of Osaka Flu were shown in the episode which was considered a major scare for the people of Springfield. Theorists have branded the episode as the 'Simpsons coronavirus episode' after pointing out the similarities with the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

Simpsons coronavirus episode, Simpsons predict Kobe Bryant helicopter crash episode: Fans convinced The Simpsons producers are from the future

The Simpsons are from the future. They have predicted everything that has happened to us. Like trump becoming pres, Kobe’s death and now the coronavirus. What’s next?! The world ending? pic.twitter.com/2CvELnWcrZ — dankhomer (@dankhomer1) February 1, 2020

CAN SOMEBODY BOTHER TO EXPLAIN WHY THE SIMPSONS ARE ALWAYS SO PRECISE ON SHIT LIKE THIS 😭😭



FIRST TRUMP, THEN KOBE, NOW THIS ... I NEED ANSWERS ... MAKE THIS GO VIRAL !! @TheSimpsons @TheSimpsons pic.twitter.com/whjGCZvpI3 — Coming to a city near you... (@mykefreeman) March 16, 2020

The Simpsons scares me. This episode aired 27 years ago in 1993 🤯 #CoronaVirus pic.twitter.com/Zc0XUZn5PO — 𝒂𝒔𝒉 𝒊𝒏 𝒕𝒉𝒊𝒔 𝒃𝒊𝒕𝒄𝒉 (@ashakiiii) January 30, 2020

The Simpsons predictions

(Image Credits: The Simpsons Season 4 Episode 21, NBA Official Website)