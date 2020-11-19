Did Trial 4's Sean Ellis Get A Payout After His Wrongful Conviction?

Trial 4 is a Netflix docuseries showcasing the story and the trials faced by Sean Ellis who was wrongfully convicted in the murder of a Boston police officer named John Mulligan in 1993. The new drama showcases police corruption and institutional racism in a grey light. Trial 4 is eight-part docuseries showcases how Ellis was convicted using dubious evidence, the series also questions the law enforcement. However, what exactly happened with Mulligan is still unclear. Read on to know 'Did Sean Ellis get a payout at the end?'

ALSO READ| Saif Ali Khan In Talks For Netflix Film, Says It's A 'wonderful Script'

'Trial 4': Did Sean Ellis get a payout?

Sean Ellis was released from his 22 years of prison in 2015. According to the Esquire portal, there is no indication whether Ellis received any compensation or settlement for his wrongful conviction as well as his time in prison. He was arrested at the age of 19 and wasn't released until 2015. The Netflix documentary trial shows Sean facing three different trials in a year, after which he was jailed; however, when exculpatory evidence was found in his case, he was called for another trail, that is the Trial 4. When Ellis was preparing for his fourth trial, that is when the docuseries had started filming.

ALSO READ| Judd Apatow To Direct Pandemic Comedy For Netflix

'Trial 4' review

Sean Ellis' Trial 4 received a 7.3/10 rating on IMDb. Trial 4 premiered on Netflix on November 11, 2020. The series is helmed by Rémy Burkel. Jean-Xavier de Lestrade and Matthieu Belghiti are the executive producers of the show along with Allyson Luchak as the producer. Trial 4 chronicles the journey of Sean Ellis, who is a troubled teenager and had the misfortune of being at the wrong place at the wrong time. His race and colour play an important part in the accusations that are put against him. The show tells the story from two perspectives: one from the prosecutor's side who protests that Sean Ellis is innocent; while the other who believes that Sean indeed was the killer. Previously Netflix has given various hits in the true-crime genre with shows like Making a Murderer and the drama miniseries When They See Us, with Trial 4 expected to showcase a different light on the systemic racism as well as corruption in the police department.

ALSO READ| Suriya And Gautham Menon Join Hands For A Netflix Anthology Film Titled 'Navarasa'

ALSO READ| What Time Does "Holiday Home Makeover With Mr. Christmas" Release On Netflix?

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.