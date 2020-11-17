Suriya And Gautham Menon Join Hands For A Netflix Anthology Film Titled 'Navarasa'

Acto Suriya and director Gautham Menon have begun shooting for their upcoming project. The anthology titled Navarasa has been directed by 9 directors. A few days back, Mani Ratnam and Jayendra Panchapakesan announced Navarasa which will bring together 9 directors for 9 short films. The cinematographer announced the actor-director duo’s upcoming project on Twitter.

Suriya and Gautham back for a Netflix anthology

Shooting for @menongautham - it's a web film starring Suriya. @Suriya_offl . Great energy on sets today! — pcsreeramISC (@pcsreeram) November 17, 2020

Navarasa will be streaming on Netflix and is an attempt to raise funds for industry members who have lost their livelihood during the lockdown. Earlier, Suriya and Gautham Menon worked together for some memorable films such as Kaakha Kaakha and Vaaranam Aayiram. Their film Dhruva Natchathiram did not do well at the box office. This time, the dynamic duo have come together for the short film.

The shooting of the film started today in Chennai as mentioned by PC Sreeram. Fans of the dynamic duo were excited about this news. One Twitter user left a comment which read: 'One of the most successful duo was rejoining after a decade and they had been waiting for it for 12 years'(sic). Another comment read that fans had been 'waiting for a long time' for them to work together.

According to Cinestaan, Navarasa is a joint venture between Netflix India and filmmaker Mani Ratnam. The film will feature nine shorts directed by nine filmmakers on the theme ‘Nine Rasas’. The project will mark the digital debut of actors Suriya and Vijay Sethupathi.

Around 15 actors have been roped in to be a part of this project. Amongst the many actors, Suriya and Vijay Sethupathi are the two biggest names in the cast list. Other popular actors include Siddharth, Prakash Raj, Arvind Swami, Simhaa, Vikranth, Gautham Karthik, Robo Shankar, Ramesh Thilak, Revathy, Nithya Menen, Parvathy Thiruvothu, Aishwarya Rajesh, Poorna and Riythvika.

