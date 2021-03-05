Disney's New Animated Feature 'Raya And The Last Dragon' Leaked Online

The much-awaited animated Disney fantasy film Raya and the Last Dragon was recently released in India on Friday, March 5, 2021. The action-adventure fantasy film, jointly directed by Don Hall, Carlos López Estrada, and co-directed by Paul Briggs and John Ripa, has also premiered online on the Disney+ platform. Read on to know whether the Disney film has already been leaked online?

Is Raya and the Last Dragon’s torrent print leaked online

A few days ago, Indian film trade analyst Taran Adarsh had revealed in his Instagram post that Raya and the Last Dragon’s release date in India is March 5. He mentioned that the film will be screened in 3D and IMAX theatres. However, the film has also been released by a few torrent websites which have uploaded the Hindi dubbed version of the full movie along with the English version.

The piracy of movies and entertainment content is still a huge problem in many countries including India. And now with many movies making their way into OTT platforms, it has become easier for illegal sites to leak them in a few hours after their release. Filmyzilla is one of the common websites which leaks out digital content frequently.

Raya and the Last Dragon’s release in India

The plot of the movie showcases Raya and her nemesis and how after six years, she is finally able to find the last dragon, Sisu. The movie can be watched in select theatres in India. The Disney fans can also watch the movie exclusively on Disney+ with Premier Access as well. Raya and the Last Dragon will also be available on Disney+ Hotstar in India from June 4, 2021, once it leaves Premier Access.

