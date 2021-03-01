Raya And The Last Dragon To Be A Musical? Here's What You Need To Know

Raya and the Last Dragon is the latest animated venture of Disney, with its trailer having released just a few weeks back. Most of the animated film projects of Disney in the past have been musicals, which has many of the fans wondering whether this film would be a musical as well. Some interesting details about this film have been revealed for their interest, which have given more insight about the plot and major characters of this film, and whether it is, in fact, yet another musical from Disney.

Is Raya and the Last Dragon a Disney musical?

Disney has brought a number of musical animated films in the past, including Moana, Tangled and Frozen, all of which had received massive success. Their original musical scores had been praised and are enjoyed by fans till date. However, it was not sure whether Raya and the Last Dragon is a musical or not. It may come as bad news for the fans of musical animations, that this film is not likely to be a musical, as revealed by The Disinsider. This film will thus be one of the rare animated projects which will not be a musical.

Even though this news would not be a positive revelation for many in the Disney fandom, the trailer of the film has received a strong response, nevertheless. The plot of the film is about a warrior who lives in Kumandra, a world where humans and dragons used to co-exist. While it has been centuries since the dragons sacrificed themselves to save humans from a terrible fate, she sets out in search of the last rumoured dragon to still be alive as the threat appears to have come back.

The revealed plot seems to have grabbed the interest of the viewers, as millions of people have watched the trailer and given it positively strong reviews. The film is slated for a release this week, on March 5. The film was originally set to release in November last year, but got pushed back due to the rapid spread of the coronavirus pandemic.

