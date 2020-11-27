Divyenndu Sharma Promotes 'Bicchoo Ka Khel' In Lucknow; Speaks Highly Of Its Delicacies

Actor Divyenndu Sharma has lately been busy with the promotion of his new ALTBalaji show, Bicchoo Ka Khel. He recently visited the city of Lucknow as a part of the promotional activity to spread the word about thriller-drama. He spoke highly of the City of Nawabs and specifically stressed upon how much he adores the traditional food that is prepared here. Divyenndu Sharma was also of the stance that the city is very lucky for him and has also played an important role in his acting career.

Divyenndu Sharma on Lucknow city

Actor Divyennndu Sharma has lately been in the news for his multiple back-to-back releases. The talented actor was recently spotted in the ALTBalaji original series, Bicchoo Ka Khel, which has been created in collaboration with ZEE5. The plot of this show revolves around a young writer who is greeted by unexpected situations, leading to a set of thrilling events. It has been shot in the traditional and authentic backdrop of Varanasi in Uttar Pradesh, which gives the series an essence of its own.

Actor Divyenndu Sharma has lately been on various city tours to promote the show amongst the audiences. He recently spent some quality time in Lucknow and spoke highly of the traditions and culture followed in the city. He said that he feels very fortunate about the love, support, and blessings he has received from the city over the years.

The city has been quite fortunate for him, and it has also played a very significant role in the development of his career. He is extremely fond of Lucknowi biryani, which is a vegetarian pulao of a special kind. He is a strong believer of the theory that all ingredients in the local delicacies are measured equally to give an authentic and drool-worthy taste. Divyenndu Sharma was also of the stance that the city is so lovely that even abusive words can pass as something pleasant and nice.

Bicchoo Ka Khel has been receiving rave reviews from the audiences for its intriguing plotline and promising performances. The cast of the show includes renowned artists like Anshul Chauhan, Zeishan Quadri, Satyajit Sharma, Rajesh Sharma, Abhishek Chauhan, Gagan Anand, Akanksha Thakur, and Abhinav Anand.

