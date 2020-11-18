Divyenndu Sharma Speaks About 'Bicchoo Ka Khel'; Says, "It Has Got A Cult Feel To It"

Divyenndu Sharma spoke about his upcoming show Bicchoo ka Khel and the difference between his character in the show to that of Munna Tripathi from Mirzapur. The actor shed light on the show and the various aspects that motivated him to give a nod to the show. He spoke exclusively to The Indian Express where he mentioned that he is not afraid to be typecast in any show.

Divyenndu Sharma reminisced about his first film where he was seen as a happy-go-lucky character which stayed the same for two films. It was back then when he decided he wanted to play a negative and dark character and thus Mirzapur happened, according to the actor. Thus Divyenndu is now diving into another space, after the massive success of Mirzapur, as Akhil who is out to uncover the secrets of his father’s death in the Alt Balaji show Bicchoo ka Khel.

Divyenndu Sharma speaks about Bicchoo Ka Khel

Speaking about what attracted him to the script, Divyenndu Sharma said that the moment he heard the reading, he liked the “sound of it”. He added that the show had a cult feel to it along with the lives of the characters being similar to the Pulp Fiction novels. Divyenndu revealed that the show will see a number of twists and turns on every page as it has been shot well. The actor then added that the film also manages to pay a tribute to the 80s and 90s films. He added that there is a certain way in which dialogues are delivered, along with the background score, fused with revenge, planning, plotting and various such aspects. Divyenndu Sharma, who is famous for his character of Munna Tripathi from Mirzapur, said that after doing an intense role such as that, he decided to do something light and entertaining. Thus he chose the script of Bicchoo ka Khel.

Further, the actor spoke about the similarities between Akhil and Munna from Bicchoo ka Khel and Mirzapur respectively. Divyenndu Sharma said that the two are very different from each other. He said that the only similarity between them is that they both have the origins in Uttar Pradesh. Besides that, Divyenndu believes that Munna as a character works on instinct whereas Akhil is a calm character who plans out before acting upon a given situation. Divyenndu said that he is aware that people will draw similarities between the two characters, however, he believes that he has played Akhil differently.

