Doctor Who fans are eager to know if Jodie Whittaker is really leaving the franchise and if she is, who will be the actor that replaces her. In a recent interview, Sylvester McCoy suggested how it should be a ‘person of colour’ that plays the next doctor and takes the opportunity from Jodie. Read along and find out more details about the developments over here.

Doctor Who: Sylvester McCoy suggests a ‘person of colour’ should replace Jodie

Whovians are desperate to find out who will play Doctor Who next in case Jodie Whittaker is indeed leaving the show and there a number of speculations going around as to who will replace her in playing the Doctor. Fans are guessing several people to take up the role including Billie Piper, Michael Sheen as well as Kris Marshall. The new installment of the show is to start airing in 2021 and the official announcement will be made soon as to who will play the next Doctor Who.

In a recent interview, former lead actor of the show Sylvester McCoy suggested the next person to assume the role should be a ‘person of colour’. He has played Time Lord for three series and says that he is always surprised when they pick a new character. He said in an interview with Radio Times, “It has to be someone with lots of character. It can’t be someone bland and beautiful, rather handsome and characterful. I was surprised when they got Matt Smith. He looked about 12, and yet he was brilliant! One minute he looks 12, the next he looks 125. He has the perfect Doctor Who face. So, a surprise. A person of colour would be great”.

This comes after Whoopi Goldberg suggested becoming the first American doctor. She told Digital Spy in an interview that according to her Tom Baker was the best Doctor and she feels lucky to have spoken to him. She further adds that she wished to become the first female Doctor, but the show has already got that. However, she also revealed that she loves the idea of an American Doctor Who and is trying her best to get it.

