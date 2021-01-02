'Doctor Who' New Cast Of Season 13 Will Feature John Bishop As Dan; See Details

The British science-fiction television show titled Doctor Who's 13th season was recently confirmed on January 1st by BBC. The thirteenth series of the science fiction series is now set to premiere in 2021 during the latter half of the year. The show would be airing on BBC One. Recently a new cast was announced who is expected to be Doctor Who's new companion in the 2021 series. Read on to know more about Doctor Who new cast.

Doctor Who new companion 2021

The Doctor Who new season will be the third in a row to have Chris Chibnall as head writer and executive producer. The 13th season is set to showcase 8 episodes where Jodie Whittaker would return for her third series as the 13th Doctor. She plays the role of the most recent incarnation of the 'Doctor', who is an alien Time Lord. The filming of the new season has commenced in November 2020 and is expected to wrap up by 10 months. Recently, after two of the main characters exited the show as depicted in the New Year special episode titled Revolution of the Daleks.

It was shown that English comedian and presenter John Bishop would now be seen as the new companion for Doctor Who 2021. John Bishop is a well-known actor, a former footballer. He rose to fame in the Tv industry after he became a regular on the shows like 8 out of 10 Cats, Have I Got News For You and Mock The Week to name a few. According to radiotimes, series 13 is currently filming in South Wales and will showcase a new cast addition in the form of the veteran comedian and broadcaster John Bishop. Apart from Jodie Whittaker, Mandip Gill is set to return as Yasmin Khan in the 13th season.

Doctor Who is a science fiction series with a devoted cult following. The Doctor is actually the Time Lord, who is a time-travelling scientist who has come from afar planet. he travels through time and space in a place which is known by its acronym TARDIS. it is actually the time-travelling machine. Since the Doctor is able to evolve in its biology itself, by incarnating in various forms that is why he appears as many different people throughout the various seasons.

Since the Doctor loves planet Earth, he comes on many trips here to save the planet from any grave danger. The first episode of the first season aired on 23 November 1963. While the final episode aired on 6 December 1989. The show was then revived in 2005. Doctor Who has many spin-offs with shows like Spin-offs: Torchwood, The Sarah Jane Adventures, Doctor Who Confidential, K-9 and Company, Totally Doctor Who.

