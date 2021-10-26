DYK James Michael Tyler, Gunter From 'FRIENDS' Worked As Real-life Barista?

James Michael Tyler recently passed away at the age of 59 after battling prostate cancer while the fans mourn the loss of the iconic Friends' actor.

Tyler essayed the role of Gunther in the sitcom, Friends, the character that worked at the popular coffee house, Central Perk. It is a lesser-known fact about James Michael Tyler aka Gunther that he worked at a coffee house in real life.

Lesser-Known Facts about 'Gunther' James Michael Tyler

As James Michael Tyler's performance in the role of Gunther in Friends, was highly celebrated over the years, the actor once opened up to Digital Spy and revealed an interesting fact from the show.

Tyler landed Gunther role on Friends due to THIS reason

The actor stated how he landed in the role of Gunther because he knew how to operate an espresso machine. "I honestly always thought my Masters in fine arts would get me further in the acting world than knowing how to work an espresso machine. That was a happy accident and I'm very, very grateful to have had that skill."

James Micheal Tyler worked as barista while appearing on show

Tyler also revealed how he was working as a barista at The Bourgeois Pig in Hollywood, when he was cast as Gunther and added that he kept working at the place for numerous years while working on the show. According to the reports by BuzzFeed News via People, he revealed that he never knew that the makers of the show would bring him back to the show so he kept working at the coffee shop for four years. James Michael Tyler also revealed how he decided to quit the job when his character began appearing on the show often. "I loved it for the social aspect — it was like my way to see everybody in the neighbourhood — but I'm like, I really should give these shifts up. Because it just didn't seem right," he added.

Though Tyler was cast as Gunther because he knew how to operate an espresso machine, he revealed that he never had to make a beverage on set. "The espresso machine wasn't plugged in because they can be kind of loud. But that was a real antique coffee machine. I never actually made one coffee!" he stated.

(Image: AP)