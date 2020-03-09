'Grey's Anatomy' Stars Ellen Pompeo Reunites With O'Malley As Fans Mourn Karev's Exit

Grey’s Anatomy star Ellen Pompeo recently reunited with the show’s alum T.R. Knight. Knight played the beloved character of George O’Malley on the show. Ellen posted this sweet reunion picture on her Instagram. But this surprise reunion has happened amidst Justin Chambers Farewell from Grey’s Anatomy that had upset many fans.

Meredith and George step out for a stroll

Grey’s Anatomy fans are still dealing with the exit of Justin Chambers from their beloved show. Some fans are still not happy about the way Alex Karev’s character bid adieu to the storyline. But amidst the Justin Chambers Farewell Grey’s Anatomy fans were in for a surprise when Meredith Grey bumped into George O’Malley.

Yes, you heard that right. Recently, Meredith Grey a.k.a. Ellen Pompeo and George O’Malley a.k.a. T.R. Knight went out for a stroll. Ellen Pompeo took to Instagram and posted a picture from this mini-reunion of the two Grey’s Anatomy actors. This reunion made many Grey’s Anatomy fans rejoice. Take a look at this sweet reunion picture here.

As mentioned earlier Justin Chambers Farewell from the show has upset many fans. Recently, Ellen Pompeo reflected on Justin Chambers’ journey on Grey’s Anatomy in a lengthy Instagram post. Ellen Pompeo thanked the writers of the show “for giving Alex Karev the best send off.”

For those of you who are not aware of this, the episode, “Leave a Light On” has Alex Karev providing a voiceover and reading out the letters he wrote to explain that he is going back to Izzie (Katherine Heigl). He further explains that he wants to raise his kids on a farm in Kansas with Izzie. Ellen also commented about this end in her Instagram post and said that, “For me personally for Karev to go back to the beginning…was the best possible storyline.”

