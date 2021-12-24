'Emily In Paris' Season 3 Release Date: Is There A Season 3 To 'Emily In Paris'?

Emily in Paris is an American comedy-drama tv show that revolves around the life of an American girl who moves to France to provide an American point of view to a French company. As the show was recently renewed for the second season, the fans have been eagerly awaiting updates on the release of Emily in Paris season 3. Read further ahead to know everything about Emily in Paris season 3 release date and more.

When is Emily in Paris season 3 coming out?

Although Netflix hasn't released any official statement regarding the release of Emily in Paris season 3, the fans could still expect a new season soon because many of the cast members have made it evident that they have been filming the third season of the show. Lily Collins, who essays the lead in the show, teased the third season of the show during her conversation with Glamour Magazine and stated, "I hope viewers find more of themselves in different characters and feel seen and represented in the show and I hope that we get a season three because I really hope we get to come back and do this again.” On the other hand Emily in Paris costume designer Marylin Fitoussi, during her interview with ELLE, mentioned that she already had ideas for the third season's wardrobe.

Is there an Emily in Paris season 3?

Though Netflix hasn't announced any details about the new season, the fans can expect the third season to be out around the end of 2022 as the first two seasons were also released around the same time of 2020 and 2021.

Emily in Paris

Apart from Lily Collins essaying the role of Emily Cooper in the series, other popular cast members of the show include Philippine Leroy-Beaulieu as Sylvie, Lucas Bravo as Gabriel, Ashley Park as Mindy Chen, Samuel Arnold as Julien, Bruno Gouery as Luc, William Abadie as Antoine Lambert, Camille Razat as Camille, and many others. Emily in Paris season 2 was released on 22 December 2021 and the fans have been dropping in positive reviews for the show. The series has also been nominated for various prestigious awards, however, it hasn't bagged any trophies so far.

Image: Instagram/@emilyinparis