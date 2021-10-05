Emmy Winner 'Bridgerton' Makeup Designer Marc Pilcher Passes Away At 53 Due To COVID-19

Marc Pilcher, who recently won the Emmy award for the show Bridgerton, passed away on October 3. He was 53. The hair and makeup artist died of COVID-19. As per reports, the incident took place in England. Pilcher had received both doses of the coronavirus vaccine. He also did not suffer from any health issues before. Pilcher had recently attended the Emmy Awards in Los Angeles, which was held on September 19. He was jointly honoured with the Primetime Emmy Award for Outstanding Hairstyling for the Netflix show. At the time of the event, he had taken numerous COVID-19 tests, which had all returned negative at that time. However, his health deteriorated after his return to England.

Emmy-winning Marc Pilcher passes away due to COVID-19

As per Variety, the news of Marc Pilcher's death was confirmed by his agency Curtis Brown. A statement on Pilcher termed him as 'glamorous and extravagant' and hailed him for bringing his 'flair and style' to his designs. It added that the designer 'pushed boundaries' and created work 'never realised before.'

Among the celebrities to mourn his death was Nicola Coughlan, who played the role of Penelope Featherington in Bridgerton. She dropped an image of the late artist, posing with smiles all suited up She wrote that she was 'heartbroken' by the death of Marc Pilcher. She called him a 'brilliant and visionary' Hair and Makeup designer for their popular show. "Marc was so passionate about his work and so tremendously talented," her message read. She stated that it was 'Not even a month ago' that he had won his first Emmy award for Bridgerton. Nicola wrote, "It’s a tragedy that he’s been taken so young when he had so much yet to do."

The actor urged her followers to use this as a reminder that COVID-19 was still a 'real and present danger.' She urged all to mask up and get vaccinated to protect themselves. She wrote that her heart went out to his near and dear ones and tagging them, shared how much he loved and cared for them. "Rest in Peace Marc," she captioned along with a heart emoji.

Image: AP