Epic Fantasy 'The Wheel Of Time' Bags Positive Rotten Tomatoes Score & 83% Audience Rating

Amazon Prime Video released its epic fantasy series The Wheel of Time, based on the books by the late author Robert Jordan (and completed by Brandon Sanderson) on Friday. The fantasy series will cover a whopping 14 (+1) novels that debuted in 1990. The cast of the series will be led by Academy Award winner Rosamund Pike. As the series premiered, netizens and critics left their reviews of the epic fantasy. Some netizens claimed that the show was different from the books, while fans of the novel series said that these changes were necessary in order to transfer the story from one medium to another. Regardless, what has come out so far barely scratches the surface of one of the most expansive fiction stories ever written.

Meanwhile, the show has garnered a favourable rating on the review aggregating site Rotten Tomatoes. The first season consists of eight episodes, with the first three episodes released on Friday and the remaining five set to air on a weekly basis until December 24, 2021.

The Wheel Of Time receives 83% score on Rotten Tomatoes

The first three episodes of The Wheel Of Time are out now and so are the reviews. Audiences heaped praises for the epic fantasy show with netizens calling it a 'promising adaptation'. The Wheel of Time's first season has received a 69% score on the site's Tomatometer, based on 42 reviews of which 29 are rated fresh and 13 are rated rotten. While 69% is a perfectly respectable Rotten Tomatoes score, the audience reviews are even brighter, at 83%.

The show has received 7.6 stars out of 10 on IMDb. A user left their review on the site and wrote, "This is the series to invest in. The episodes so far have been fantastic. The series is drawn off a finished 15 book series (including New Spring) and the world is sprawling and grows with each book. I can guarantee as long as they follow the events of the books, the payoff will be worth it."

Meanwhile, another user wrote that the show was off to a decent start and "I wish there was a bit more dialogue to introduce more of the history and lore of the world to newcomers. But the cast is great, the visuals are beautiful, and the storytelling/pacing is improving with each episode, and I expect it will keep getting better as each character comes more and more into their own."

The Wheel Of Time features Joshua Stradowski, Álvaro Morte, Marcus Rutherford, Zoë Robins, Barney Harris, Madeleine Madden, and Daniel Henney. The show was renewed for season two before the premiere of season one. The show follows Moiraine, a member of the Aes Sedai, a powerful organization of women who can use magic. She takes a group of four young people on a journey around the world, believing one of them might be the reincarnation of the Dragon, a powerful individual prophesied to either save the world or destroy it.

Image: Instagram/@thewheeloftime