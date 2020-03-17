Modern Family's Dog Stella Passes Away Just Days After Filming Series Finale

Popular sitcom series Modern Family wrapped up its series finale recently. It has now been reported that the dog, that played the role of Stella on the popular show has passed away just a few days after the series finale of the show was shot. The French bulldog named Beatrice played the part of Stella right from the fourth season of the show until the final eleventh season.

Stella passes away

While the reason behind the demise of Beatrice isn’t known, however, it has been reported that she passed away days after the finale of the show was shot on February 21, 2020. A cast member from Modern Family, Jesse Tyler Ferguson, who plays the role of Mitchel had posted about the news on his social media. While sharing a picture with the French bulldog, he stated that he loved the animal.

Rest In Peace sweet Beatrice. We love you so much 😭 https://t.co/kYzkl1m3ye pic.twitter.com/aGZZWH695g — Jesse Tyler Ferguson (@jessetyler) March 15, 2020

Stella was introduced in the show in the second season, however, the role was then played by another French bulldog- Brigitte. Beatrice replaced Brigitte in season four of Modern Family.

In the show, Ed O’Neil who plays the character of Jay Pritchett is sceptical of being with a dog initially. However, their bond strengthens throughout the seasons and towards the end of the show, Jay is seen caring for the dog more than he does for his wife sometimes.

Owners of Beatrice spoke about Beatrice’s role of Modern Family in a blog in 2017. They stated that Beatrice was just 7 years old when she started playing the role of Stella, and much like in the show, Ed O’Neil is very fond of her off the camera as well. They were heard saying the Ed would often get treats for Beatrice and would look out for her.

They had also said that not only Ed but the entire cast of the show adored the French bulldog. The owners claim that Beatrice was ‘clowny’ and ‘fun’ and that the cast treats her like a part of the family.

The official Instagram account of the show is often seen sharing pictures of Beatrice on their account. They also posted a behind the scene video of Stella, aka Beatrice on their Instagram account. Apart from Modern Family, Beatrice has been a part of the popular shows Workaholics and The Kominsky Method. She has also acted ion commercials for Dunkin’ and Chase Bank.

