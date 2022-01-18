'Euphoria' Season 2 Soundtrack List: Check Out All Songs From Zendaya-starrer Teen Drama

The Zendaya-starer teen drama Euphoria has made a powerful comeback with its second instalment. The second season of the cult-favourite high school drama will have eight episodes and it premiered on 9th January 2022. Season 2 has managed to attract a lot of audiences and it created a lot of buzz on social media. The first season of the hit HBO show gained widespread recognition for its genre-spanning soundtrack, and it seems like the second season is following the same route. Here's a list of all the soundtracks from the second episode of the Zendaya starer teen drama- Euphoria.

Songs that will feature in episode 2 of Euphoria

Just as we saw in season 1, Euphoria’s new instalment is jam-packed with toe-tapping tunes and the songs that feature in the soundtracks of season 2's episode two are:

LIVE OR DIE by Noah Cyrus and Lil Xan

I'VE NEVER FELT SO ALONE by Labrinth

COME RAIN OR COME SHINE by Judy Garland

DO WHAT YOU WANT, BE WHAT YOU ARE by Daryl Hall and John Oates

HAUNTED by Laura Les

RIGHT DOWN THE LINE by Gerry Rafferty

SHE BRINGS THE RAIN by Can

RETURN OF THE MACK by Mark Morrison

BLUE MONK by Thelonious Monk

UNDERSTAND ME by Labrinth

How watch Euphoria season 2 on TV?

Season two of Euphoria has started premiering from January 9 at 9 p.m. ET/6 p.m. PT on HBO, and its new episode will air every Sunday. So, to watch season 2 of the series you will need to purchase a subscription to the HBO channel.

IMAGE: EUPHORIA/INSTAGRAM