'Euphoria' Season 2 Soundtrack List: Check Out All Songs From Zendaya-starrer Teen Drama

HBO’s popular teen drama ‘Euphoria’ starring Zendaya returns for season 2. Here are all the details about its soundtracks. Read further for more information.

Euphoria

The Zendaya-starer teen drama Euphoria has made a powerful comeback with its second instalment. The second season of the cult-favourite high school drama will have eight episodes and it premiered on 9th January 2022. Season 2 has managed to attract a lot of audiences and it created a lot of buzz on social media. The first season of the hit HBO show gained widespread recognition for its genre-spanning soundtrack, and it seems like the second season is following the same route. Here's a list of all the soundtracks from the second episode of the Zendaya starer teen drama- Euphoria.

Songs that will feature in episode 2 of Euphoria

Just as we saw in season 1, Euphoria’s new instalment is jam-packed with toe-tapping tunes and the songs that feature in the soundtracks of season 2's episode two are:

  • LIVE OR DIE by Noah Cyrus and Lil Xan
  • I'VE NEVER FELT SO ALONE by Labrinth
  • COME RAIN OR COME SHINE by Judy Garland
  • DO WHAT YOU WANT, BE WHAT YOU ARE by Daryl Hall and John Oates
  • HAUNTED by Laura Les
  • RIGHT DOWN THE LINE by Gerry Rafferty
  • SHE BRINGS THE RAIN by Can
  • RETURN OF THE MACK by Mark Morrison
  • BLUE MONK by Thelonious Monk
  • UNDERSTAND ME by Labrinth

How watch Euphoria season 2 on TV?

Season two of Euphoria has started premiering from January 9 at 9 p.m. ET/6 p.m. PT on HBO, and its new episode will air every Sunday. So, to watch season 2 of the series you will need to purchase a subscription to the HBO channel.

