'Euphoria': Zendaya-starrer Becomes 2nd-most Watched Show Of HBO After 'Game Of Thrones'

The finale episode of Euphoria aired on Sunday and hit a new milestone in terms of viewership. A report revealed that Euphoria became HBO's second most-watched show just after Game Of Thrones. The teen drama revolves around the life of high-school students through their experiences of identity, trauma, drugs, friendships, love, and sex. The show has been receiving positive responses and high viewership ever since the first season premiered in 2019.

'Euphoria' becomes HBO's second-most-watched show

The teen-drama show Euphoria achieved yet another milestone with its Season 2 finale episode that aired on Sunday. As per Variety, the season finale of the show drew 6.6 million viewers and all the Season 2 episodes are now averaging 16.3 million viewers. The viewership numbers for Euphoria season 2 is the best performance for any season of an HBO series over the past 18 years, other than Game of Thrones. To date, the Season 2 premiere’s viewership is closing 19 million viewers in the U.S.

Euphoria is also now the most-tweeted-about show of the decade in the United States with 34 million tweets and counting. Twitter also revealed that characters Fezco (Angus Cloud); Rue Bennett (Zendaya); and Nate Jacobs (Jacob Elordi) were the most-tweeted-about Euphoria characters. Also, 270,000 tweets about #FexiHive (Lexi and Fezco) have been made and are fans' favourite couple of the season.

In a statement, Twitter head of TV partnerships Jenna Ross said, "From hilarious memes to plot predictions and fashion inspiration, Euphoria has dominated Twitter this season. The show has built a strong community of dedicated fans who not only root for their favourite characters and scenes but also openly voice their frustrations and fears, especially as it relates to the fate of characters."

The show stars Zendaya, who also serves as the series' narrator, alongside an ensemble cast consisting of Maude Apatow, Angus Cloud, Eric Dane, Alexa Demie, Jacob Elordi, Barbie Ferreira, Nika King, Storm Reid, Hunter Schafer, Algee Smith, Sydney Sweeney, Colman Domingo, Javon "Wanna" Walton, Austin Abrams, and Dominic Fike. The second season premiered on 9 January 2022 and in February 2022, the series was renewed for a third season.

Image: Instagram/@euphoria/gameofthrones