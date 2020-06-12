'F Is For Family' Cast, Release Date, Season 4 Trailer And Other Details

Bill Burr’s F is for Family is one of the most popular animated sitcoms on the platform. It is an adult theme television show, which is set in the 1970s and explores several bold themes. Created by Michael price and Bill Burr, F is for Family has received critical acclaim.

It is produced under the banners of Gaumont International Television, Loner Productions, Wild West Television, big Jump productions, King of France Productions, and Oasis Animation. The first season of F is for Family started streaming on Netflix on December 18, 2015. The second and the third seasons of the show premiered on May 30, 2017, and November 30, 2018, respectively. Here are details about the cast of F is for Family season 4:

F is for Family cast

Besides being the creator of the show, Bill Burr will voice the protagonist of F is for Family Season 4, Frank Murphy. Reportedly, the character has been inspired by his real-life references and other shows. Here’s everything to know about the show’s cast.

Frank Murphy is the head of the family. He is a 39-year-old disillusioned, short-tempered, foul-mouthed, and a Korean War veteran. Murphy is also the father of three children.

Sue Murphy: Sue Murphy is Frank Murphy's wife. She is a 36-year-old struggling entrepreneur. Moreover, in this season of the show, she will be seen pregnant. Laura Dern will voice Sue Murphy.

Kevin Murphy: Kevin Murphy is Frank Murphy's eldest son. The 15-year-old is slightly dim-witted. He is a juvenile delinquent and struggling guitarist. Kevin Murphy almost drowned in a motel pool as a kid and this event traumatizes him to date. Justin Long will voice Kevin Murphy.

Bill Murphy: Bill Murphy is Frank Murphy's middle son. The 12-year-old boy was cursed by a bully. Haley Reinhart will voice Bill Murphy in the show.

Maureen Murphy: Maureen Murphy is the youngest child and the only daughter in the family. Frank Murphy always refers to the 9-year-old as a princess. She is a quick-witted, smart, and curious young girl who aspires to do well in her career. However, she is consistently sidelined by her father and other men. Debi Derryberry will voice Maureen Murphy in F is for Family.

F is for Family Season 4

The makers are launching season 4 of F is for Family on June 12, 2020. According to reports, the OTT platform announced the show’s return in 2019, two months after the release of the third season of the show. This happened after the Netflix series garnered a positive response from the viewers. Here’s everything to know about F is for Family trailer.

F is for Family Season 4 trailer

In the trailer of Bill Burr’s F is for Family Season 4, viewers will witness a new character in the Murphy family. Frank Murphy’s father Bill shows up in their lives after about 18 years. Murphy does not want to be like his father, who wants him to stay away from his family. Meanwhile, Sue is quite stressed out about her pregnancy and makes Frank attend Lamaze classes.

On the other hand, children go through their problems and seem frustrated with their parents’ unhappy marriage. So, Kevin deals with his music career, Maureen copes up with her school life, and Bill struggles with hockey. Take a look at F is for Family's trailer.

