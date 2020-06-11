Netflix Adds 'Black Lives Matter' Genre For Viewers; Highlights 'Black Storytelling'

Netflix recently added a 'Black Lives Matter' section to its genre tab on Wednesday. Reportedly, Netflix brought in the new addition responding to viewers' interest in titles related to racial injustice, discrimination and systemic racism. Netflix took to their official social media handles and announced it with a title that read, "Featured Collection, More than a moment." Through the caption, Netflix revealed, "When we say 'Black Lives Matter,' we also mean 'Black storytelling matters'."⁣

The caption to the post further read, "With an understanding that our commitment to true, systemic change will take time – we're starting by highlighting powerful and complex narratives about the Black experience. When you log onto Netflix today, you will see a carefully curated list of titles that only begin to tell the complex and layered stories about racial injustice and Blackness in America." Check out the post here. Fans have hailed Netlfix for its super move.

When you log onto Netflix today, you will see a carefully curated list of titles that only begin to tell the complex and layered stories about racial injustice and Blackness in America. https://t.co/dN6XQmsrGK pic.twitter.com/3CIrrno6mw — Netflix (@netflix) June 10, 2020

Also Read | MLB opens draft with Black Lives Matter message, donations

Netflix has reportedly come up with its new genre tab in response to the ongoing Black Lives Matter movement blowing up in America after George Floyd's murder. The new collection added in the Black Lives Matter tab includes Orange Is The New Black, Dear White People, Ava DuVernay’s 13th, I Am Not Your Negro amongst others. The Oscar-winning- Moonlight, Mudbound, and many other films, series, and documentaries are also added.

Netflix, on June 10, announced that when the users will log on to Netflix, they will see a carefully curated list of titles that only begin to tell the complex and layered stories about racial injustice in America. Netflix also provided the link to the same for users to easily get through it. The new collection of programs on Netflix consists of over 40 titles about racial injustice faced by African-Americans.

When we say “Black Lives Matter,” we also mean “Black storytelling matters.”



With an understanding that our commitment to true, systemic change will take time – we're starting by highlighting powerful and complex narratives about the Black experience. — Netflix (@netflix) June 10, 2020

Also Read | Where Is 'Mad Men' Going To Stream After Leaving Netflix? Read To Know

For the unversed, the giant streaming platform had already hinted its users about its new move earlier. On May 31, Netflix took to their social media handles and dropped the statement which read, "To be silent is to be complicit. Black lives matter. We have a platform, and we have a duty to our Black members, employees, creators and talent to speak up."

What to watch on Netflix

With the addition of a slew new of movies, series and documentaries, Netflix has now given the users a broader range of watching many more productions. Netflix also offers a wide range of shows and movies to choose from different genres like horror, thriller, suspense, romance, family drama and many more. And now, the Black Lives Matter on its genre tab adds to the list.

Also Read | 'Money Heist' On Netflix: Stockholm's Throwaway Line From Season One Leaves Fans Baffled

Also Read | What to watch on Netflix India this week? Complete list inside

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.