'Money Heist' On Netflix: Stockholm's Throwaway Line From Season One Leaves Fans Baffled

Money Heist aka La Casa De Papel has gained massive popularity amid fans across the globe as the series has managed to keep the audience hooked to the screens by including a number of plot twists. Many finer details from Netflix's Money Heist are teased through throwaway lines throughout the four seasons which later become an important aspect of the story. The character of Stockholm has escaped death a number of times throughout the series but one of her off-hand comments from season one has raised many questions amid fans.

Fans baffled over previous Money Heist episode featuring Stockholm

Back in episode four of the first season of Money Heist, viewers saw Stockholm (Esther Acebo) begging for Denver to shoot her. Stockholm planned to stage her death, making it look like Denver killed her. She wished to get out of the game without anyone chasing her afterward and also spare Denver from the terror of the gang leader Berlin (Pedro Alonso). But, Denver refuses to shoot Stockholm, saying that it wouldn't produce a convincing amount of blood. To this, Stockholm convinces Denver to shoot her in the thigh as that would bleed a lot.

Just before getting shot, Stockholm can be seen saying that she knows thighs bleed a lot as she has seen her sister getting stabbed there. Fans have now started raising their eyebrows as to why Stockholm mentioned her sister during such a crucial time. Stockholm's sister was not majorly referenced to earlier in the season.

Various Reddit users have pointed out that though Stockholm's idea of getting shot in the thigh may be effective, why did she mention her sister. On one hand, fans are convinced that Stockholm talking about her sister getting stabbed in the leg is not a throwaway line but might hold some significance in the future seasons of Money Heist.

On the other hand, various Reddit users are also convinced that it may be just a random fact thrown in to give Stockholm some character development. The details about why Stockholm's sister was stabbed have not been truly explained by the show. It is also unsure whether the future seasons of the Netflix series will explore Stockholm's past.

