Fargo Season 5 Posters Introduce John Hamm, Juno Temple's Characters

FX’s Fargo has been running successfully since 2014. The anthology series, which is loosely connected to the 1996 Coen Brothers’ film Fargo, has featured several big names from Hollywood till now. The likes of Billy Bob Thornton, Patrick Wilson, Ewan McGregor, David Thewlis, Chris Rock, Jesse Plemons and Jessie Buckley have already been featured in it. Now for the fifth season, new actors have come on board.

3 things you need to know

The Fargo anthology series is loosely based on the Oscar-nominated film Fargo (1996) from Coen Brothers.

Fargo Season 4 featured comedian Chris Rock in the lead role.

This new season of the series will be set in Minnesota and North Dakota.

John Hamm, Juno Temple and more in Fargo Season 5

A set of images from Fargo Season 5 have been unveiled, which featured a set of characters from the upcoming series. Jon Hamm is going to be the key addition to this series, playing the role of the local sheriff Roy, while Juno Temple plays the role of Dorothy Lyon who is running away from law enforcement. Joe Keery plays the son of Roy. See the pictures here.

What is Fargo all about?

Fargo is connected to the original film and takes place in the same fictional universe. While there is a small aspect of contextual overlap between the seasons of the shows, they take place between different time periods. Whereas the first season takes place in Minnesota and North Dakota from January 2006 to February 2007, the second takes place in Minnesota, North and South Dakota in March 1979.

The last season of the show took place in Kansas City, Missouri in 1950 and 1951. As per an announcement from February 2022, the show is set to take place in 2019. Like other seasons of the show, except Season 4, Fargo Season 5 will have 10 episodes as well. The series is set to premiere on November 21, later this year.