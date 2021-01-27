'FBI: Most Wanted' Cast: Who Is The Little Girl In Season 1? What Character Does She Play?

FBI: Most Wanted is an American crime drama television show created by René Balcer that was ordered for a series by CBS in May 2019. It is a spin-off from Dick Wolf's drama FBI, where the characters of the series were introduced. The series premiered its first season on January 7, 2020. While the FBI Most Wanted cast is quite well known, a young actress by the name Ya-Ya Gosselin made her breakthrough in this spin-off crime drama. Read on to know more about her character in the series.

Who is the little girl on FBI: Most Wanted?

Rising young actress YaYa Gosselin, who had a recurring role in season 1 of FBI: Most Wanted, has been promoted to series regular for the second season of the CBS Wolf Entertainment series. Gosselin plays Tali LaCroix, daughter of Jess LaCroix, played by series lead Julian McMahon. She appeared in 13 episodes in Season 1 as a recurring character.

Due to the endearing nature of her character and the establishing relationship between the onscreen father and daughter, she was promoted to series regular in Season 2, which debuted on November 17, 2020. Gosselin recently starred in the lead in Robert Rodriguez superhero film We Can Be Heroes for Netflix alongside Christian Slater, Priyanka Chopra Jonas and Pedro Pascal. Her other credits include 13 Reasons Why, The Purge, Dr. Bird’s Advice for Sad Poets, and the feature film Peppermint with Jennifer Garner.

FBI Most Wanted cast and character details

According to Deadline, the series follows the special agents of the FBI Fugitive Taskforce led by Supervisory Special Agent Jess LaCroix (Julian McMahon), an expert tracker and profiler. The agents under his command are Kenny Crosby (Kellan Lutz), a former Army Intel vet that Jess took under his wing; Sheryll Barnes (Roxy Sternberg), an ex-NYPD detective; Hana Gibson (Keisha Castle-Hughes), the team analyst; and Clinton Skye (Nathaniel Arcand), a marksman with a law degree and Jess' brother-in-law. Together they are tasked with tracking and capturing dangerous fugitives on the Bureau's Most Wanted list. Here are some more tidbits on the FBI Most Wanted cast and the characters they portray:

Julian McMahon as Jess LaCroix:

Jess LaCroix is an agent who's at the top of his game and oversees the team from the FBI's Most Wanted Unit, which is assigned with the most extreme cases. LaCroix explicitly trusts his team and looks out for the younger agents. LaCroix is often reticent about his private life and even his agents know that it is not a line to cross. His brother-in-law Clinton, whom he sees more like a brotherly figure rather than his subordinate, is usually the one to discreetly remind him to take care of himself or check upon him. At work, he generally puts on a masculine front but is a doting and loving father to his daughter. LaCroix has a daughter Tali with his late wife Angelyne. Being estranged from his abusive father, he is closer to his parents-in-law and Tali is cared for by them due to his long and irregular hours.

Nathaniel Arcand as Clinton Skye

Agent Clinton Skye, Mohawk Nation, Jess' brother-in-law, a marksman with a law degree. He has a very calm personality, often giving Jess parenting advice and occasionally revealing childhood memories of his sister Angelyne, Jess's deceased wife. Every now and then, Skye has to perform the task of comforting LaCroix when the memory of his deceased wife strikes him or is facing temperamental issues. Skye achieves the same by revealing stories from the time when Skye and LaCroix's heaven-bound wife, Angelyne, were kids.

Keisha Castle-Hughes as Hana Gibson

Hughes' Hana Gibson shares the title of being one of the youngest members on LaCroix's team with Crosby. Gibson is a cowboy boot-wearing FBI Analyst from a conservative Dallas family. She is a master of data-mining and social engineering with a sharp, earthy sense of humour. Tough, playful, young in years but an old soul at heart.

Roxy Sternberg as Sheryll Barnes

FBI Agent Sheryll Barnes is an ex-NYPD detective with elevated street smarts thanks to undercover gang work in the Bronx. Often referred to by her surname, Barnes is a kind soul, gentle and empathetic with victims and affectionate towards her team. This is not to be mistaken for weakness; when interviewing suspects and while undercover, Barnes is cool, confident, and tough as a nail. As a woman and an African American, Barnes occasionally faces sexist and racist comments from suspects, but she handles them well.

Kellan Lutz as Kenny Crosby

One of the youngest members of LaCroix's team members is Lutz's, Ken Crosby. FBI Agent Kenny Crosby is an Army intel vet who Jess has taken under his wing and also a communications whiz. Kenny can be a little tough and aggressive when provoked or when he disagrees with disrespectful or improper attitudes.

