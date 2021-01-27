Dane DeHaan Denies Rumors Of Returning As Green Goblin In MCU's Upcoming 'Spider-Man 3'

Dane DeHaan is known for playing Harry Osborne as well as Green Goblin in The Amazing Spider-Man 2 in 2014. He recently shot down rumours of him reprising the antagonist's role in MCU's upcoming Spiderman 3 film. Despite some earlier conflicts between Sony and Marvel that nearly ended the MCU’s Spider-Man run, the upcoming untitled third instalment will give Tom Holland his third go at portraying the classic web-slinging superhero. Jon Watts is returning to direct the film.

Read more|Kevin Feige Addresses 'Spider-Man 3' Casting And Multiverse Rumours

Dane DeHaan on rumours of returning as Green Goblin

Credits: Dane DeHaan in "The Amazing Spider-Man 2" by Sony/Columbia Pictures

Dane DeHaan had originally played Green Goblin in Sony's 2014 film The Amazing Spider-Man 2 which saw Andrew Garfield donning the suit of Spider-Man. The film was directed by Marc Webb (500 Days of Summer). According to Screen Rant, when it was announced that Jamie Foxx is reprising his role as Electro from the same film, fans began to speculate about DeHaan’s Green Goblin's possible return.

Green Goblin, one of the most popular Spider-Man villains, is a fan favourite due to his engaging backstory as Peter Parker’s friend Harry Osborn who slowly (following the footsteps of his father, Norman Osborn) turns into his most prominent archenemy. James Franco first played the character in Sam Raimi’s Spider-Man trilogy starring Tobey Maguire.

Read more| 'Zero Zero Zero' Trailer Suggests 5 Reasons Why The Italian Thriller Can Be A Worth-watch

In a press statement with the Radio Times for his upcoming crime drama television show ZeroZeroZero, the actor debunked any rumours of returning as Green Goblin in the upcoming Spider-Man film. He added that he was willing to do any other project akin to The Amazing Spider-Man 2, but cast doubt on the trajectory of the current Spider-Man franchise and the direction it is headed. He commented on the rumours on his Twitter account by sharing accounts of his denial of his involvement in Spider-Man 3.

Will someone please tell my mom so she can stop asking about this. ðŸ¤¢ https://t.co/EJXn1YJ4Y1 — Dane DeHaan (@danedehaan) January 26, 2021

Read more| Robert Pattinson's Top Biopics That You Must Check Out Right Away

Screen Rant reported that there could have been room for DeHaan to return as Green Goblin, considering both Jamie Foxx and Alfred Molina are reprising their roles as Electro and Doc Ock from the Andrew Garfield and Toby Maguire Spider-Man films, respectively. This has got fans speculating that Sony Pictures could be putting together a multiverse crossover story. Spider-Man 3's cast will include Zendaya (Mary "MJ" Jane), Marisa Tomei (Aunt May Parker), Benedict Cumberbatch (Doctor Strange), Jamie Foxx (Electro), Alfred Molina (Doctor Octopus), Jacob Batalon (Ned) and Tony Revolori (Flash Thompson). The yet-untitled Spiderman sequel is scheduled to release in theatres on December 17, 2021.

According to Movie Web, aside from playing Harry Osborn/Green Goblin, DeHaan has kept himself busy in the last handful of years. Some of Dane DeHaan's movies include A Cure for Wellness, Valerian and the City of a Thousand Planets and The Kid, as well The Stranger, which aired on the now-defunct streaming service Quibi. DeHaan is currently filming an adaptation of Stephen King's Lisey's Story.

Read more| 'No Time To Die' Could Go Into Reshoots To Have Latest Gadgets And Save Product Deals

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.