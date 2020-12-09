'FBI Most Wanted' Cast, Characters And Their Role In The Elite Squad Drama; Details Here

FBI Most Wanted cast members had made their debut appearance in the first season of FBI. FBI is the hit CBS show that was created by Dick Wolf. The CBS crime drama, which is essentially a spin-off of Wolf's show, focuses on the skilled fugitive task force led by Jess LaCroix. The show, as the title suggests, is centered on the team's crusade for finding the criminals that have made it to the FBI’s Most Wanted list.

Almost each and every on-screen criminal in the show is experienced, heavily armed, and desperate for avoiding the law. That is why every episode of the show is a high-stakes mission which at times requires the mobile team to go undercover. The cast of FBI Most Wanted is either playing an agent, an informer or someone who has a reputed position in the law enforcement department.

As of this writing, the show is in its second season. This article has been curated with the intention of touching upon the real names of the cast of FBI Most Wanted, the key FBI most wanted characters played by them and what is their nature like.

FBI most wanted cast and characters:

Julian McMahon as Jess LaCroix:

The team of FBI Most Wanted characters is led by Julian McMahon as Jess LaCroix. Julian's LaCroix is the head of FBI's most risk-taking task force, the members of whom he trusts immensely. LaCroix is a widower with a daughter, Tali. LaCroix's character, like many on-screen team leaders, puts up a tough front. But, the reality is that he loves and cares for his daughter dearly. LaCroix's personal life is something that the team members rarely discuss.

Roxy Sternberg as Sheryll Barnes:

One of the most trusted members of LaCroix's elite task force is Roxy Sternberg's Sheryll Barnes. Barnes is an ex-NYPD detective who is tougher than most of the detectives due to her service in the Bronx. Sternberg's Barnes is a fusion of the toughness that is expected from a law enforcement officer and the kind heart that is expected from her as a human. Ever so often, as Sheryll Barnes is a woman of African American descent, she would be subjected to sexist and racist comments.

Kellan Lutz as Ken Crosby:

One of the youngest members of LaCroix's team members is Lutz's Ken Crosby. Crosby is an army veteran who served in the 12th infantry. On the show, he is the embodiment of the trauma and stresses that the Army veterans go through after their service. Crosby is usually seen showing passive-aggressive or active-aggressive behavior while crying profusely in private. Crosby, who, one can assume is LaCroix's boy wonder, is also a communications expert.

Keisha Castle-Hughes as Hana Gibson:

Hughes' Hana Gibson shares the title of being one of the youngest members on LaCroix's team with Crosby. Gibson hails from texas and performs the part of an analyst in the team. Gibson has a penchant for data mining and social engineering. Additionally, she also has the reputation of being a sharp and witty individual.

Nathaniel Arcand as Clinton Skye:

Nathaniel Arcand plays the character of Clinton Skye, LaCroix's brother-in-law, in the series. Skye is essentially the team's marksman that has the law degree. Every now and then, Skye has to perform the task of comforting LaCroix when the memory of his deceased wife strikes him or is facing temperamental issues. Skye achieves the same by revealing stories from the time when Skye and LaCroix's heaven-bound wife, Angelyne, were kids.

