'Hundred' Cast: Everything You Need To Know About Disney Hotstar VIP's New Web Series

Hundred is one of the upcoming web series on Hotstar. The series trailer has made fans highly anticipate the series. The Hundred cast will feature stars like Lara Dutta and Rinku Rajguru in pivotal roles in the series. The story of the web series revolves around the life of a sick girl who has a hundred days to live. Hence, she gets appointed as an undercover agent by a female police offer. The officer seeks promotion in the upcoming hundred days, hence their two worlds mix with each other and the narrative follows a whole bunch of twists and turns in the story. The Hundred Cast includes these actors.

Hundred Cast: Everything you need to know

Lara Dutta – CP Saumya Shukla

Lara Dutta is making her debut in the online space with this web series. Fans have been eager to watch Lara Dutta on screen and now are delighted to see her in this web series. Lara Dutta will be seen playing the role of CP Saumya Shukla.

Rinku Rajguru – Netra Patil

Rinku Rajguru rose to fame after she was cast in the film Sairat which went on to become a huge hit. Since then, she is one of the most loved actors in the country and fans have praised her for her amazing role. In this web series, Rinku Rajguru will be playing the role of Netra Patil, a sick girl with only a hundred days to live.

Karan Wahi – Manohar Dahiya aka Maddy

Karan Wahi is a well-known television personality. The actor is no stranger to the digital space and is often seen in some of the most amazing web series. He will be seen playing the role of Manohar Dahiya or Maddy in the web series Hundred.

There are several other actors who have been named for the web series. However, the roles of these actors have not yet been revealed. The actors who will also be seen in the web series include.

Sudhanshu Pandey

Parmeet Sethi

Rohini Hattangadi

Arun Nalawde

Makarand Deshpande

Hundred is expected to release on April 25 exclusively on Disney Hotstar VIP. The series will comprise of 8 episodes according to a news portal. Each of these episodes will 28-30 minutes long.

