'Hundred' Star Rajeev Siddhartha’s Journey From A Poster Boy To An Acclaimed Actor

Rajeev Siddhartha is a well-known name in the Indian television and web-series industry. Commonly known for his diverse characters as Romil in ALT Balaji's web series show Romil & Jugal, Veer Diwan in Netflix's Upstarts and Bala in 24 among many others. The actor is currently grabbing all the eyeballs by appearing in three big-budgeted web shows that have released recently. Rajeev was last seen in Voot's Marzi and the highly acclaimed Amazon Prime series Four More Shots Please and his most recent release being Hotstar’s Hundred, starring Lara Dutta and Rinku Rajguru.

Within just a couple of days into the release of Hundred, the show has been getting amazing reviews and Rajeev seems to have impressed the audiences and critics with his performance. Here’s Rajeev Siddhartha’s journey from a poster boy to a critically acclaimed actor. Read ahead to know more-

Also Read | Salman Khan Shares Details About Lara Dutta's 'Hundred'; Calls Her 'favourite Partner'

Rajeev Siddhartha’s journey from a poster boy to a critically acclaimed actor

Rajeev Siddhartha is seen playing the character of a shady racketeer under the garb of running a legitimate business in his most recent release, Hundred. His character is extremely work driven. However, the entry of Rinku’s character into his life changes everything completely.

Also Read | Seen Enough Portrayal Of Noble/evil Women: Ruchi Narain On 'Hundred' Being Action-comedy

During an interview with a leading entertainment daily, Rajeev opened up about his experience of working on Hundred. Rajeev said that it was a great change working with three directors namely Ruchi, Ashutosh and Taher. Each had their unique approach to direction and different styles but the best part was their vision was singular, which helped a lot in shaping the performance. It helps when there is clarity and it shows in the final cut, added Rajeev.

Also Read | 'Hundred' Review: Rinku Rajguru And Lara Dutta's On-screen Chemistry Is Worth Applauding

On the subject of sharing maximum screen space with Rinku Rajguru, Rajeev said that Rinku was a delight to work with. It’s always fun to act alongside someone who is a thorough professional and someone who is so well prepared, he added. From a poster boy in Four More Shots Please to serious roles in Hundred, the investment banker-turned-actor, Rajeev Siddhartha has definitely put his game a level up.

Also Read | 'Hundred' Cast: Everything You Need To Know About Disney Hotstar VIP's New Web Series

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.