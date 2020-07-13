Filmyzilla Leaks Charlize Theron Starrer 'The Old Guard' To Watch Online

Filmyzilla is an illegal online piracy website like Movierulz, 123movies, TamilRocker and others. The notorious site releases movies and shows on their platform wrongfully as soon they hit the theatres or streaming platforms. The latest victim of the site is the recently released Netflix film The Old Guard. Read to know more.

Filmyzilla leaks The Old Guard

Directed by Gina Prince-Bythewood, The Old Guard is a superhero action film. It stars Charlize Theron, Matthias Schoenaerts, Kiki Layne, Marwan Kenzari, Luca Marinelli, Chiwetel Ejiofor, Harry Melling and others. The movie premiered on Netflix on July 10, 2020. It received generally positive reviews from the audiences, with praises for the action sequences.

Now as soon as The Old Guard was available to stream on Netflix, the notorious site Filmyzilla has leaked the film. Such an act creates a big issue for the makers as people who do not have a subscription of the OTT platform can opt to watch the film on the illegal site. What burden the makers more is that other unlawful sites like 123Movies, FMovies, OnlinMoviesWatch, Filmywap, YesMovies are also following the step. However, watching the film on such websites ruins the experience and is ethically wrong.

The Old Guard is based on a comic book of the same name by Greg Rucka, who also penned down the screenplay. The movie shows a group of immortal mercenaries, led by Charlize Theron as “Andy,” who is living on earth since centuries, fighting for what they think is right. The four-member group finds a new immortal person after a long time and pursues her to join the team. The situation changes as a greedy pharmaceutical empire CEO wants to know the secret of their immortality.

The Old Guard is banked roll by production companies like Skydance Media, Denver and Delilah Productions and Marc Evans Productions. The cinematography is by Tami Reiker and Barry Ackroyd with editing by Terilyn A. Shropshire. The movie is reportedly made on a budget of $70 million. The Old Guard could possibly get a sequel from Netflix, speculating the positive responses from the viewers.

DISCLAIMER: Republic does not promote or condone piracy through this or any other website. Piracy is an act of crime and is considered a serious offence under the Copyright Act of 1957. This article is just to inform the public about piracy and encourage them to be safe from such acts. We further request you to refrain from participating in or encouraging piracy in any form.

