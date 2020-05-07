123movies Leaks Animated Film 'Justice League Dark Apokolips War' For Download

123movies is an illegal online piracy website like TamilRockers, Movierulz, Filmyzilla and others. The notorious site has releases movies and shows on their platform illegally that hinders the collection of the makers. The latest victim of the website is superhero animated film Justice League Dark: Apokolips War. Read to know more.

Also Read | 123movies Leaks Netflix Series 'She' On Its Website For Download

123movies leaks Justice League Dark: Apokolips War

Justice League Dark: Apokolips War is an adult animated science fantasy superhero film based on DC Comics characters. The film released on digital platforms on May 5, 2020, and will release direct-to-video with 4K/Blu-ray/DVD on May 19, 2020. But just after its digital premiere the movie is leaked by notorious site 123movies in various quality. It could cost a hefty loss to the makers as the film has a high demand.

Also Read | 123Movies Leaks Voot Select's 'Marzi' Web Series Online | Read Details

Justice League Dark: Apokolips War is directed by Matt Peters and Christina Sotta. It is the sequel to 2017 released Justice League Dark and the fifteenth and final film in the adaptation storyline of The Darkseid War. The film is produced by Warner Bros. Animation and distributed by Warner Home Video. In it, the Justice League, Justice League Dark, Teen Titans and Suicide Squad team up against Darkseid in one epic final battle to save Earth. The film has an IMDb rating of 8.2 /10 and a Tomatometer score of 100% on Rotten Tomatoes, as of May 7, 2020. Justice League Dark: Apokolips War has an ensemble voice cast with a few names listed below.

Also Read | 123movies Leaks Jennifer Winget's Web-series 'Code M' Season 1 Online

Justice League Dark: Apokolips War voice cast

Matt Ryan as John Constantine

Taissa Farmiga as Raven

Tony Todd as Darkseid

Jerry O'Connell as Kal-El / Clark Kent / Superman

Stuart Allan as Damian Wayne / Robin

Jason O'Mara as Bruce Wayne / Batman

Rosario Dawson as Diana / Wonder Woman

Shemar Moore as Victor Stone / Cyborg

Christopher Gorham as Barry Allen / Flash

Matt Lanter as Arthur Curry /Aquaman

Roger R. Cross as John Stewart / Green Lantern and Swamp Thing

Sean Astin as Billy Batson / Shazam

Nyambi Nyambi as J'onn J'onzz / Martian Manhunter

Rebecca Romijn as Lois Lane

Rainn Wilson as Lex Luthor

Ray Chase as Etrigan

Camilla Luddington as Zatanna Zatara

Hynden Walch as Harleen Quinzel / Harley Quinn

Also Read | 123Movies Leaks The 'State Of Siege' Web Series Download Link For Viewers

DISCLAIMER

Republic does not promote or condone piracy through this or any other website. Piracy is an act of crime and is considered a serious offence under the Copyright Act of 1957. This article is just to inform the public about piracy and encourage them to be safe from such acts. We further request you to refrain from participating in or encouraging piracy in any form.

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.