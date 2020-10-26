'Flesh And Blood' S1 Ending Explained: Who Tries To Suffocate Mark In Mini-series?

Flesh and Blood Season 1 came to an end on PBS Masterpiece on October 25, 2020, in America after ITV on February 27, 2020. All the viewers of the TV mini-series were hooked to the family drama as some big revelations and dark secrets were unveiled by the makers towards the conclusion of the show. Here's all you need to know about the ending of Flesh and Blood Season 1 and what the Sarah Williams show might have in store for the audience in its upcoming season.

Flesh and Blood Season 1 ending explained

Towards the end of the TV drama mini-series, the viewers were left with a lot of questions. Many were left guessing 'who was the killer in Flesh and Blood?' while many were confused as to who was attacked at Viven's flat? If you too have multiple questions regarding the show's conclusion then here's Flesh and Blood ending explained in detail.

In the fourth and final episode of Flesh and Blood Season 1, the viewers find out that Mark, played by Stephen Rea, was the person who gets injured. Before, on the balcony, Jake, played by Russell Tovey, is shown to get into a drunken row with Mark. Their altercation was so tense, that it leads to Vivien lose her consciousness. Later, her children rush to help her and push away Mark as he tries to help Vivien. It leads to him losing his calm and attack Jake.

Soon, seeing their brother in trouble, Natalie, played by Lydia Leonard, and Helen, played by Claudie Blakley, run towards them on the balcony to help Jake. Amidst Mark and Jake's fight, the sibling trio pushes Mark off the edge. Thus, Mary, played by Imelda Staunton, asks the children to call for an ambulance while she goes downstairs to secretly suffocate Mark. However, her efforts don't reach fruition as she doesn't succeed at her vile intentions. As Flesh and Blood Season 1 ended on a major cliffhanger, fans of the thriller mini-series await the release of its upcoming season. Although Flesh and Blood Season 2 release date hasn't been announced, several reports from various online portals suggest that it might release anytime in 2021.

