Cabin Fever 2016 Ending Explained: Who All Died In The Film And Other Details

Cabin Fever released in the year 2016 and is directed by Travis Z is a remake of Eli Roth’s Cabin Fever which released in the year 2002. The movie starring Samuel Davis, Gage Golightly, Matthew Daddario and Nadine Crocker in the lead roles has left many fans of the film wondering what the ending of the movie meant. Here is an explanation of Cabin Fever 2016 ending.

Plot of Cabin Fever 2016

A group of five friends rent a cabin in the woods and go there for a week-long vacation. However, an incident turns their lives around as Marcy, a group member, catches a deadly infection at the cabin. When the other friends are trying to treat her and evacuate her from the woods, she vomits and infects more group members.

Gradually the group segregates and gets scattered and Jeff flees to the woods, away from the group to protect himself from the virus. As the plot of the film unfolds, it is seen that all the other members of the group also get infected one way or another. One of them finds the cause of the disease but tumbles and falls on the infected dead man and slowly dies.

The ending of Cabin Fever 2016

By the end of the film, all of the friends, expect Jeff have contracted the disease and rot to death. When Jeff returns, he is upset to discover that all his friends have passed away. However, he is shot dead by officer Winston as she was ordered to shoot certain people on sight at the risk of them spreading the infection. The last scene also shows a girl scrolling through Facebook. She sees the pictures of the group as they were enjoying the vacation. Later, as she scrolls further, she sees pictures of Karen's body rotting in the outhouse.

Cabin Fever 2016 Ending explained

The ending of the film showed that the entire group of 5 friends, Paul, Bert, Jeff, Karen and Marcy are dead.

The girl scrolling through their Facebook pictures: Karen in the film was shown clicking pictures of herself rotting in the outhouse.

It was probably included in the film to make room for a sequel.

Image credits: Still from the film

