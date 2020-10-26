Amnesia Rebirth Ending Explained: How To Get The Bad, Good And Secret Endings

Amnesia Rebirth is the latest survival horror title from Frictional Games. It is the third instalment in the popular Amnesia franchise and a sequel to 2010's Amnesia: The Dark Descent. The video game comes with an intriguing and lengthy story campaign and allows players to explore a haunted location as they control the main protagonist. And while the game features a tense plot, it also allows players to experience multiple endings, just like its prequel. However, it is only possible to get the different endings based on the decisions you make as you reach the final stages in the game. So, let us walk you through the different endings in Amnesia Rebirth.

*Note: Amnesia Rebirth spoilers ahead.

Amnesia Rebirth ending explained

Amnesia Rebirth bad ending

If you are looking to get the bad ending in Amnesia Rebirth, you can easily get it in two ways. One way to get the bad ending is by not leaving the Queen, after picking up the child and leaving her in the nursery, which is in the throne room. Another way to get the bad ending is by leaving the child in her crib.

Amnesia Rebirth good ending

As one may expect. it is not so easy to get the good ending in Amnesia Rebirth. However, if you wish to get this ending, you will first need to follow the Queen as she takes you to Amari. Once you get there, you must pick up the Amari and make an escape with the Queen trying to get in your way. You need to make sure that you grab the power cell and power the portal before leaving. This is clearly the best Amnesia Rebirth ending plot.

Amnesia Rebirth secret ending

The secret ending is trickier than the good ending. You will first need to follow the Queen to Amari. From here, you need to leave with the child, and make sure that you still get the power cell as you did with the good ending. However, you need to move past the door to find an alternate door. Now, use your power source to power the rooms that you see ahead of you. This will kill the queen, yourself and the baby.

Image credits: Steam