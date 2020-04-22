'Four More Shots Please' Cast: A Look At Sayani as Damini, Kirti As Anjana & More

Four More Shots Please 2 released on Amazon Prime on April 17 and has received a thunderous response from fans for highlighting controversial subjects like bisexuality, single-motherhood and women empowerment.

Starring Maanvi Gagroo, Sayani Gupta, Kirti Kulhari and Bani J in the leading roles, the series follows the lives of four female friends from different walks of life, as they deal with romance, work-life conflicts, ambitions and anxieties in modern-day India. Here is everything you need to know about the cast and the characters of the series.

Sayani Gupta

Sayani Gupta plays the role of a fearless journalist, Damini Rizvi Roy in Four More Shots Please, whose job is in danger, thanks to her controversial articles. However, apart from showing her as a powerful woman, the makers have also managed to show Sayani Gupta like a normal girl, who loves hanging out with her friends and enjoys a drink at times.

Kirti Kulhari

In the show, Kirti Kulhari plays the role of a single mother, who tries to get her life back on-track post-pregnancy, by maintaining a perfect balance between her personal and professional life. Even though Kirti Kulhari’s character in Four More Shots Please is shown extremely successful, there are times when her character, Anjana Menon faces turmoil in personal life.

Maanvi Gagroo

Maanvi Gagroo’s character in the movie, Siddhi Patel belongs to one of the Elite families of Mumbai. In the show, Maanvi struggles to fit into the norms set by the society, however, she later finds her inner voice and lives life by her own terms. Maanvi Gagroo’s character in the series breaks the stereotype that a woman is always chirpy and needs a man to take care of her.

Bani J

Bani J plays the character of Umang, who hails from a conservative family from Ludhiana, finds life in Mumbai. In the show, Bani J plays a bisexual character, who falls in love with a Bollywood A-lister Samara Kapoor. Bani J’s character in the show speaks about queer rights and lays emphasis on breaking the societal norms by following her dreams.

