Four More Shots Please 2's Cast That Made The Show Special With Their Stellar Performances

Four More Shots Please is undoubtedly one of the most popular Indian shows on Amazon Prime. The second season of Four More Shots Please was released on Amazon Prime just a few days ago. Fans and critics alike adored Four More Shots Please Season 2, thanks to the stellar performances of the main cast. The four lead stars of the show are all brilliant actors in their own right and each of them has amassed a sizable fan following after the show's success. Here is a look at the main cast of Four More Shots Please 2.

Four More Shots Please 2 cast

Sayani Gupta

Sayani Gupta plays the role of Damini Rizvi Roy in Four More Shots Please. Damini is a journalist who is known for being 'fearless'. However, she often struggles with her personal life. Sayani Gupta made her debut in the 2012 film, Second Marriage Dot Com. Since then she has featured in numerous popular films such as Fan, Jolly LLB 2, Margarita with a Straw and Article 15. She also plays a prominent role in Inside Edge, which is another Indian Amazon Prime original.

Gurbani Judge

Gurbani Judge, better known as Bani J, is a popular fitness model and MTV India presenter. She has hosted multiple seasons of MTV Roadies and has also featured as a contestant in numerous reality TV shows. In Four More Shots Please, Gurbani Judge plays the role of Umang Singh.

Kirti Kulhari

Kirti Kulhari made her acting debut in the 2002 Odia film Dharini. In 2010, she made her debut in Bollywood in Khichdi: The Movie. Since then, Kriti has featured in multiple acclaimed films like Pink, Uri: The Surgical Strike, and Mission Mangal. Kirti Kulhari plays the role of Anjana Menon in Four More Shots Please. Anjana is a lawyer who is trying to get over her estranged husband's new relationship.

Maanvi Gagroo

Maanvi Gagroo began her career in Disney Channel's popular 2007 musical drama, Dhoom Machaao Dhoom. Since then, she has featured in films as well as other renowned web series. She plays the role of Sidhi Patel in Four More Shots Please. Sidhi is a 23-year-old with an overbearing mother. She is also trying to find the true meaning of love.

