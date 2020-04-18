Sayani Gupta, Maanvi Gagroo, Kirti & Bani J Talk About 'shunning Stereotypes' In 'FMSP2'

Four More Shots Please 2 released on Amazon Prime on 17 April and has received a thunderous response from fans for highlighting controversial subjects like bisexuality, single-motherhood and women empowerment. Starring Maanvi Gagroo, Sayani Gupta, Kirti Kulhari and Bani J in the leading roles, the series follows the lives of four female friends from different walks of life, as they deal with romance, work-life conflicts, ambitions and anxieties in modern-day India. In a virtual interview before the release of the series, the cast spoke about the stereotypes relating to women and how the show has broken it.

Maanvi Gagroo, who plays the role of Siddhi in the series, spoke about her so-called 'flawed' character in the series and revealed that the Indian audience has witnessed an array of male characters like heroes, villains, knights in shining armours and such, however, for women, the audience has never witnessed binary characters or characters which possess limited morality. Adding to the same, Maanvi Gagroo revealed that people in India have always treated their women as goddesses or vamps and the team wished to break the very same stigma. She added that the team wanted to break the stereotype that a woman is always chirpy and bubbly and she was the girl a man wants to take home.

Sayani Gupta too voiced her opinion in support of Maanvi Gagroo. Kirti Kulhari shared the positive impacts of having done 4 More Shots Please and revealed that she has learned a lot from her character in the series. From politics to acting, Kirti Kulhari added that she has questioned everything in her life post the show and has dropped things that didn’t make sense to her. Kirti Kulhari added she has now turned into a person who’s much more open to different kinds of people.

