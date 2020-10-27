Kim Kardashian Stuns In Beige Beachwear For Her 40th Birthday Shoot, Fans Go All Hearts

On October 26, Kim Kardashian took to her social media and posted a slew of pictures from her 40th birthday shoot. Kim sported a beige bikini and posed for the pics on an island. More so, she glammed up her look with a bandana and also wore a quirky pair of sunglasses.

Sharing the photos, Kim wrote, 'This is 40!'. In no time, Kim Kardashian's photos stormed the internet. Kendal Jenner wrote, 'Sure is'. Paris Hilton penned, 'Stunning birthday babe!'. A user wrote, 'Wow, you look fantastic, you don't look 40'. Many simply dropped several hearts and fire emoticons on the post.

Kim Kardashian: 'This is 40'

Keeping Up with the Kardashians fame- Kim Kardashian turned a year older on October 21, 2020. She took to Instagram and shared glimpses from her lavish party. The bash was attended by her husband, Kanye West, her family and her close relations. As per The Sun, Kris Jenner arranged an expensive evening with Mindy Weiss, the A-list event guru, and she also made sure that strict COVID-19 guidelines were followed during the occasion.

Giving away details about the event, Kim wrote, 'My mom and my sisters threw me the most epic surprise party that was so special in my heart. You know I’m a sentimental person and this party was the most special. They re-created all of my special birthdays throughout my life from looking at all of our old home videos. They re-created the party, The same balloons, the same cake, everything! My dad videotaped and documented our whole lives so they showed each of the videos of my birthdays on a big screen behind the party'.

Kim continued, 'I entered into the room that started off at my first birthday party with the same ponies and the same cake, and my dad wishing me a happy 1st birthday. Then as I entered in the room I ended up at my second birthday then my fourth birthday leading up to my 10th birthday where my sisters did the same exact dance that they did for me when I turned 10. We then got to my 16th birthday party and my exact same car was there waiting for me with the same exact balloons with the same cake'.

Kim went on to thank her friends and family for making her feel special on her birthday. She also promised fans that she will share some more photos and videos from the event. She thanked people who tried to reach out to her to wish her. Her post was flooded with messages as not only fans but popular faces from the industry also dropped endearing comments on Kim Kardashian's birthday post.

Inside Kim Kardashian's birthday party

