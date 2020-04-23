Francois Truffaut, Jacques Demy's Classics To Stream On Netflix After Deal With MK2 Films

Due to the ongoing lockdown, many people have been binge-watching shows on several OTT platforms, like Netflix. In such times, Netflix is determined to bring in more content for viewers to watch. In its latest deal, Netflix has now acquired the rights to stream classic movies like Charlie Chaplin’s Modern Times and François Truffaut’s Jules et Jim.

Netflix to now add classic titles after dealing with MK2

Netflix recently announced its new deal with MK2 Films. This deal will bring in a lot of classic movies by iconic filmmakers like Charlie Chaplin, François Truffaut, Jacques Demy, Alain Resnais, Krzysztof Kieślowski, etc. to the platform. The deal will be adding 50 more titles to Netflix’s platform.

However, for fans across the world, these films will be available in France only for now. These iconic movies will start premiering one by one on Netflix by April 24, 2020, and go on for the entire year. This means that the 50 movies brought in by MK2 will be made available throughout the year.

The deal bagged by Netflix is still not exclusive. Many of these titles are available on competitor platforms like Amazon Prime Video. The new deal will see all the 50 classic films rolling out in the coming year. This will also be the first time that such an extensive collection of classic movies being made available on a single streaming platform.

Sara May, Netflix’s director of acquisitions and co-productions for France and Italy, said recently that these heritage movies have a universal scope. These movies will always be an inspiration to the audience. She also added that this will also be of utmost importance to the writers and directors with whom they have collaborated.

