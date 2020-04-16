Vidya Balan Turns Into Charlie Chaplin In Throwback Video; Wishes Him On Birth Anniversary

Charlie Chaplin is among one of the greatest and widely loved silent movie stars of all time. From Easy Street in 1917 to Modern Times in 1936, Charlie Chaplin made the funniest and most popular films of his time and amassed a massive fan following across the globe. It seems like Charlie Chaplin has now found a die-hard fan in Bollywood actor Vidya Balan, as she recently paid a tribute to the legendary actor through a video message. Read details:

Recently, Vidya Balan took to her social media handle to share a throwback video from the sets of her shoot, in which the actor was shot as Charlie Chaplin. As seen in the video shared by Vidya Balan, the actor can be seen recreating Charlie Chaplin’s iconic look, which includes a pencil moustache and a three-piece tuxedo. Vidya Balan teamed her look with a magician hat and a walking stick. With the video shared, Vidya Balan wrote: “Happy Birthday #CharlieChaplin 🎂! If I remember correctly, here I was goofing around on set before we actually got down to it 😜... #TBT " (sic). Take a look at the video shared:

What's next for Vidya?

Vidya will be seen essaying the character of the late mathematical genius, Shakuntala Devi in her next. The actor has left no stone unturned to bring authenticity to her character, as the movie features Vidya in a never-seen-before avatar. The makers of the movie have managed to rope in the Dangal actor, Sanya Malhotra to portray the character of Anupama Banerjee, daughter of Shakuntala Devi. Shakuntala Devi: Human Computer desires to put forth the story of the achievements and the ups and downs in the life of the late mathematician. Take a look at the films' poster:

