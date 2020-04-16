Lata Mangeshkar Shares An Old Video Of Charlie Chaplin On His Birth Anniversary

In a bid to give an ode to Charlie Chaplin, one of the greatest and widely loved silent movie star of all time on his birth anniversary, singer Lata Mangeshkar shared an old video of the comedian on her Twitter handle which just created a buzz among the fans of the comedian who are remembering him on the social media.

Starting from Easy Street in 1917 to Modern Times in 1936, Charlie Chaplin made the funniest and most popular films of his time and amassed a massive fan following across the globe. Lata Mangeshkar paid respect to the one whose comic acting and direction were very popular all over the world. The small monochrome video shared by the legendary singer shows one of the famous comic acts by the comedian.

नमस्कार. जिनका हास्य अभिनय और निर्देशन पूरे विश्वमें बहुत लोकप्रिय था,है और रहेगा ऐसे महान कलाकार चार्लि चैप्लिन की आज जयंती है.मैं उनको कोटि कोटि प्रणाम करती हूँ. pic.twitter.com/OaAfMnUW6Y — Lata Mangeshkar (@mangeshkarlata) April 16, 2020

'Charlie Chaplin will always be remembered in our hearts'

Several fans of the singer also paid their tribute to the famous comic artist on his birth anniversary. There were some who recapitulated their favorite scenes of the comedian's movies while the rest was all praise about Charlie Chaplin’s behavior. One of the users wrote that Charlie Chaplin will always remain an all-time favorite star for everyone. Another user who agreed with Lata Mangeshkar said that he was a great human being as well.

My all time fvrt actor. I ❤ him so much. #GOAT — M K Choudhary (@kumar_mukesh21) April 16, 2020

Successful people always have two things on their lips. Silence and a smile.”😇😇😇 — Parshant Thakur (@parshantt614) April 16, 2020

Charlie Chaplin! Love him so much! 🙏😃😃😃 — Santosh L. Karwande (@_karwande) April 16, 2020

I love his acting thanks for sharing didi 🙏👏 Pranam — Jaydev R Dave (@JaydevRDave1) April 16, 2020

A third user extended his tribute on a special day and wrote that successful people always have two things on their lips, ''Silence and a smile''. Another user wrote that he was always carried away by the great acting skills of Charlie Chaplin and also extended his gratitude towards the 90-year-old singer for sharing the beautiful old clip.

Sahi Hai Didi. He was a great human being as well.. — Chiragh (@parag_chitre) April 16, 2020

